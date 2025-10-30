Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Neil
2h

A word of caution. A recent petition drive at a local business to recall Governor Kotek was met with aggressive and scary liberal activists who intimidated those conducting the drive and the business who allowed the drive on their property. Be smart, safe, take pictures, work in numbers, and be on guard. We need to be bold and courageous and our numbers speak loudly.

Jack Meyer
2h

Great call to mobilize.

