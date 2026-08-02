Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
2d

I recreate often in Montana, fly fishing in its many trout streams. Just back from a two week visit. It’s hard to describe the different vibe of Montana vs Oregon, yet it is the little things that make a difference. And the attitude of the USFS employees is completely different here vs Montana, here they seem punitive vs open and friendly in Montana. An example of the little things I mentioned earlier is how the USFS treats problematic trees in their campgrounds. In Montana, they will cut the trees into 16 inch rounds to be gathered by the campers or the locals to be used as firewood. Not so in Oregon, they drop the trees and then saw them into 40 inch lengths making them useless to the campers or locals to gather. And don’t ever think about sawing it yourself. I can’t tell you how many times I have had USFS trucks pull up when I am dispersed camping in Montana and give me rounds of useful firewood. It is like they realize they serve the public vs here they are like a police state. And the facilities are so much better cared for and invested in, older pit toilets are replaced often, and the upkeep is so much better. I don’t know why it is so different there.

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Sally Schott's avatar
Sally Schott
2d

Ouch.

How much national publicity did that ridiculous measure to ban hunting and fishing get? Failed to make the ballot, sure, but reads like a big 🛑 Stay Away 🛑 sign regardless?

Anyone remember the old “Welcome to visit but don’t move here?” (Which has turned out to be very good advice.)

Is the new sign, “Welcome to visit but don’t plan on doing much here?”

Oregon gun rights seem to include shooting itself in both feet.

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