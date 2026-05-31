Oregon Governor candidates Tina Kotek (D-Left) and Christine Drazan (R-Right)

After four years in which Oregon declined in just about every meaningful metric of economic performance and Gov. Tina Kotek failed to meet any of the high-profile goals she set for herself during the 2022 campaign, Oregon faces the same choice it had in the 2026 general election: Democrat Tina Kotek vs. Republican Christine Drazan.

Drazan is more or less the same candidate as four years ago, so if she picks up votes it likely will be because voters have a lower opinion of Kotek than they did four years ago, not because more people like or agree with her. Rather than running on her record (a wise choice given how bad it is), Kotek will attempt to make Oregon’s governor’s race a referendum on President Donald Trump, who was not in office during the 2022 campaign.

Early campaign ads already show the approach the candidates have chosen, and it’s not encouraging.

Kotek’s first ad released after the primary confirms that she will attempt to run against Trump rather than against Drazan.

Drazan’s ads are less caustic in tone but are mostly broad goals without specifics on how to achieve them and attacks on Kotek.

With all that is at stake, the future of the state’s economy among other things, Oregonians need an election hyper-focused on issues that are specific to Oregon and within control of Oregon’s governor. Instead of hearing the two candidates hurl insults at the people they blame most for Oregon’s problems, voters deserve an explanation of what proactive steps they would take to fix those problems.

Here are some of the questions the candidates should answer:

Kotek

What is the biggest mistake you made in your first term?

Name one recommendation from the Prosperity Council you appointed that you are willing to commit to before the election.

There has been a stream of ethical lapses in recent Democratic administrations in Oregon, including yours. What would you do in a second term to restore trust in state government?

Do you think policies pursued and enforced by the Oregon Education Association are at least partially to blame for Oregon’s lackluster educational performance?

Why do you think wealthy residents are leaving Oregon, as well as other West Coast states?

What changes would you be willing to make to Oregon’s estate tax?

Drazan

What was President Trump’s biggest mistake in his second term?

Name one issue or policy where you disagree with Trump.

What policies would you purse to improve Oregon’s educational performance? Be specific.

The Oregon Republican Party is known more for obstruction than accomplishment. Name the concrete, measurable goal, you would make the top priority of your administration.

How would you achieve your goals, given the near certainty that Democrats would control both chambers of the Legislature and possibly have a veto-proof super majority?

Questions for both candidates

What taxes, if any, would you reduce or eliminate?

What programs and/or regulations, if any, would you streamline or eliminate?

What do you think is the most effective state agency? Least effective? Why?

Bashing Trump is comfortable and safe for Kotek. Bashing Kotek is comfortable and safe for Drazan. But attack ads don’t tell voters anything about the candidates they don’t already know.

Answering my questions would be uncomfortable for the candidates and probably alienate some of their supporters and donors. But they would be enlightening for voters. And, most importantly, answering the questions would show that the candidates are willing to place the well-being of Oregon ahead of the wishes of special interests and/or the egos of others in their parties.

Hey guys, it’s Jeff. If you liked this piece by Mark, which you should, you might check out the new Oregon Roundup series The Rematch. It’s a weekly series for paid Oregon Roundup subscribers focused on the 2026 election, with particular attention to the governor’s race. In the first article in the series, I wrote about how taxes are more central to Oregonians now than they’ve been in a long time, and what that means for each candidate.