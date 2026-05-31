Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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DONNA K BECKER's avatar
DONNA K BECKER
34m

Those questions should be forwarded to the candidates!

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Tom's avatar
Tom
28m

Social standards have collapsed to such a level that the sitting Progressive/Socialist crossdressing transvestite occupying the governor's office is seemingly acceptable to the masses of this state.

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