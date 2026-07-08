Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Hermens's avatar
Michael Hermens
4d

I normally compare government and its activists to asbestos.

Reply
Share
JR's avatar
JR
4d

Maybe we should filter our wine through our unused Covid masks to reduce or eliminate the risk. I think I’ll just live on the wild side though, and drink my wine straight up.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Eager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture