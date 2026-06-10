Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
12h

Pleasantly shocked that this domestic terrorist is being handled by law enforcement, given the politics of the state.

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James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
12h

a VERY confused person, demonstrating the dearth of mental health help in Oregon.

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