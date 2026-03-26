Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
4hEdited

Clearly unconstitutional and illegal. But no one will sue in Oregon because wokes rule everything - any Asian dude who sued could be sure he’d never get a job in Oregon, his home would be vandalized, and he’d be “cancelled”. It will require federal intervention. All of government in Oregon is the same way - it’s all race and LGBT. Hiring, firing, promotions, compensation, education. All illegal, all non stop.

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James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
4h

discrimination by race is illegal, period.

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