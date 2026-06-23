Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
1d

If nothing else, Oregon voters should be VERY concerned about our children's education. After all, THEY are our future.

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Deanna Nace's avatar
Deanna Nace
1d

Allowing mail-in ballots to trickle in a WEEK AFTER Election Day is tacky & puts Oregon into that bucket with CA & WA. It's surrounded Oregon with bad vibesa bad look. . Anyone is going to suspect cheating. It's not an upstanding way to run elections. Stop catering to irresponsible procrastinators ! Let's run a tight ship here. Oregonians appreciate pressure put on Election Officials to require mail-in ballots be received by the end of election Day. Point blank. End of story.

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