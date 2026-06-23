Exploration in the Thacker Pass Litium Project, which straddles the Oregon-Nevada border (Photo courtesy Lithium Americas)

The most talked about issues in Oregon elections this year are familiar ones: homelessness, the cost of living, the struggling economy, Donald Trump. They are high-profile national issues, though some (the economy, homelessness) are worse in Oregon than in most states. But there’s another set of lower-profile issues that likely will attract national attention even if they don’t top voters’ immediate concerns and are left out of political ads.

Here’s a look at four of these issues, all of which have implications beyond Oregon.

Lithium mining in southeast Oregon

The largest lithium deposit in the world straddles the Oregon-Nevada border. The Thacker Pass mine project began in 2023 on the Nevada side of the border, but still faces significant legal and regulatory obstacles - even on the less-regulated Nevada side of the state line.

This project holds significance beyond Nevada and Oregon because of the rising demand for lithium and other rare metals and the inconvenient fact that access to minerals needed to power new technologies are essential to the economy and national defense.

Opponents view the mine as an environmental and endangered species (sage grouse) issue, but a balance must be found between environmental/conservation goals and geopolitical/national defense goals. Holding the world’s largest lithium deposit is a major economic and geopolitical asset - if we are willing to use it. This is especially true because of the United States’ sparse reserves of rare earth minerals, another category of minerals important to future technological development and independence.

The world will be watching to see what happens with this project.

Public employee contract negotiations

Last year, Oregon became the only state where public employees can draw unemployment while on strike. That power unquestionably will influence the next round of contract negotiations, which is why unions fought so hard to get the bill passed.

The most volatile negotiations likely will be with teachers, both because the teachers unions in some large districts (especially Portland) are very aggressive and student enrollments are dropping (again, especially in Portland), leading to reduced state funding. Add that to the immediate inconvenience that strikes pose on parents and the negative effects on educational outcomes, which already are near rock-bottom in Oregon, and you have a recipe for disaster.

When voters realize they are funding the catastrophe they likely will be unhappy.

Tax flight from West Coast states

All three West Coast states have seen population growth slow to a crawl, if not drop into the negative, in part because of high-income residents leaving. Oregon has received less attention than California and Washington, in part because we are smaller and in part because Washington and California have taken recent steps to increase taxes for the wealthy, while Oregon’s most onerous tax on the wealthy (our high estate tax and its lowest-in-the nation threshold) has been in effect for decades. But like our neighbors, Oregon is losing wealthy (or in our case sort of wealthy residents) at a concerning pace.

To be fair, most of the evidence of tax flight so far is anecdotal, so the important thing to watch is the long-term trend both for population and for tax revenue.

How long it takes to count the votes

California’s glacial pace at counting votes after its primary has drawn international attention. Although no other state is as slow as California, Oregon might come closest. And, though Republicans have won only one partisan statewide race this century, elections generally are closer here than in California. If the governor’s race is decided by a few thousand votes with the Democrat pulling ahead more than a week after the election, conspiracy theories will spread faster than Covid.

In Oregon, the biggest cause of slow vote counts is that state’s acceptance of ballots received after election day. The only group potentially disadvantaged by requiring mail ballots to be received by election night is procrastinators, and procrastinating isn’t a constitutionally protected right. A tight governor’s race that isn’t decided until a week or more after election day would increase pressure here and elsewhere to require ballots be received by the end of election day.