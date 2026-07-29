Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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Democritus's avatar
Democritus
21hEdited

As I've said many times before, the NGOs, funded by our democratic administration and state legislature, are the modern form of corruption. If we could follow the money we'd be astounded by where it ends up.

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Al Dune's avatar
Al Dune
20h

It’s going to take federal intervention to actually reveal the massive fraud occurring here in Oregon. There is simply no reason why America needs 10s of millions of immigrants from 3rd world countries sponging off the system.

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