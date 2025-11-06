Oregon Roundup

Sally Schott
2h

“the appetite for more taxes is diminished … and … the reason Gov. Tina Kotek is using every delay tactic available to reduce the time opponents of her transportation tax have to collect signatures to force a vote.”

💯 percent.

Sally Schott
2h

There’s another tried and true Oregon way to get tax measures passed. Convince voters that someone else is paying them. Sometimes this is true, e.g., cigarette taxes are paid mostly by lower income minority to fund things the majority wants.

Medford passed a measure to fund a huge downtown radical redesign by convincing voters it would be paid for solely by visitors through a “transient lodging tax” of almost 20% increase.

A huge propaganda front from the city and the media got this measure narrowly passed.

