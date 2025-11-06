Image courtesy of John Horvick , VP of DHM Research, on X.

Any effort to extrapolate results of off-year local elections, which almost always have low turnout, to future national races is mostly an exercise in political spin. It’s much like predicting next year’s weather in Oregon based on today’s weather in New York City or Virginia.

However, local and state results do tell us something about the mood of electorate in those locations and what might happen in those places in the future. Oregon’s ballot this week didn’t offer much to analyze in terms of elected positions. There were no statewide races or even high-profile local races. The ballot mostly consisted of tax measures. And, though the low turnout (less than 30 percent statewide) reduces the predictive value of those measures, the results in aggregate were informative.

As pollster John Horvick noted on X election night, Oregon had 30 local funding measures on ballots across the state, the lowest number in at least 6 years. Of those, 12 appear to have passed, tied for the second lowest number during that time period.

Among measures that appear to have failed:

Two different Lane County fire districts unsuccessfully tried to increase their operations levies.

The Oregon Trail School District (Sandy) had a facilities levy overwhelmingly rejected (73 percent against in the most recent results).

A McMinnville bond issue to pay for a new recreation and aquatic center along with renovations to parks, the library and the senior center is narrowly failing, though the vote was too close to call when this column was filed.

The margins of some of the measures that did pass also were interesting. The Portland Parks levy passed with about 55 percent of the vote. That’s down from 64 percent in 2020. A West Linn-Wilsonville School District bond levy to upgrade and maintain facilities is narrowly passing with 52 percent of the vote in a district that typically supports public schools.

I won’t use these results to predict future elections, whether for elected office or future tax levies. Circumstances change and turnout matters. But it’s clear that the appetite for more taxes is diminished - in both red and blue pockets of the state. That almost certainly is why there were fewer tax measures on the ballot than usual - and even more likely is the reason Gov. Tina Kotek is using every delay tactic available to reduce the time opponents of her transportation tax have to collect signatures to force a vote.

Are voters, whether in Portland, Wilsonville or Lane County, more likely to support gas taxes than taxes for parks, fire protection or schools? Maybe, maybe not. It might vary by location. But I wouldn’t want to make that bet. And it appears the governor doesn’t either.

What leaders across Oregon should be doing is looking for ways to convince voters that they will use whatever money taxpayers give them wisely. Some of the tax measures that were rejected would have gone to services that are needed. Some would have gone to luxuries. When governments ask to spend money on non-essentials in times of economic uncertainty, it makes it harder to gain approval for expenditures that are needed. And when money is mishandled or applied to purposes other than those revealed to voters, it further lessens credibility.

Oregon as a whole is a progressive state. Some jurisdictions are hyper-progressive. But if you look at the trend on tax votes in Oregon, one message is clear: Voters are less willing to give government a blank check, even in the most progressive pockets of the state. If government entities want more of taxpayers’ money, they had better start earning voters’ trust.