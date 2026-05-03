Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
12h

Spot on! Well done, Mr. Hester. Oddly enough, here in Hood River, the natives are bemoaning the transition from Recreation (Windsurfing and other mindless thrill seeking) to Leisure and Tourism. What, pray tell, is the difference? Once upon a time our economy was based on natural resources, farms and logging, actual work that produced an actual product.

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Shayne Olsen's avatar
Shayne Olsen
11hEdited

Mark great reporting. The key is to get this message out to the voters and more significantly the right voters. Oregon is now fully enveloped in a death spiral, its quite possible there is no turning back without significant leadership and policy change. There are really only a few more significant employers in Oregon and if they decide to go (as they are in CA and WA, Chevron and Starbucks among many others) we all better just buy surf boards and mountain bikes....

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