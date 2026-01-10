Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Transcript

Oregon Dem de Aragua

Oregon's top elected Democrats rushed to demand ICE leave Oregon after a different federal agency shot two people they say were connected to Venezuelan trafficking gang Tren de Aragua
Jeff Eager
Jan 10, 2026

Since I recorded this video yesterday afternoon, The Oregonian reported Portland police confirmed the female shot by Customs and Border Patrol two days ago was previously arrested for prostitution in Washington County. Federal officials say she was affiliated with a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a previous shooting in Portland. Feds also say her male companion, also shot by CBP after allegedly using his vehicle as a weapon against federal agents, is affiliated with TdA.

Here’s Congresswoman Janelle Bynum’s statement about the shooting, posted hours after the shooting. It’s still up. She represents the most competitive U.S. House district in Oregon and is my representative.

