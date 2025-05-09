Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Zekas's avatar
Jeff Zekas
21h

Oregon doesn’t have a sales tax, but when you buy a new car, they charge you a “dealer opportunity fee”, which is in reality a tax. democrats think that by changing the wording, that somehow changes the reality of their tax and spend philosophy. i’ve been dreaming of the day when my wife passes on, so I can move to a state that doesn’t tax the hell out of my retirement. Then I’ll be another one of those people that left, but Salem won’t notice because permanent government employees who have never worked in the private sector, have no concept of economics or keeping to a budget.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kendall's avatar
Kendall
20h

One would think the current plight of the City of Portland and MultCo with Taxpayer/business flight would act as a cautionary tale but with democrats it seems to be an encouragement

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Eager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture