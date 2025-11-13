Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
18h

They’re too busy grandstanding on Trump lawsuit #987 to pay attention to the welfare of an Oregon child whose mother is a criminal.

1 reply
Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
18hEdited

Giving white collar defendant special treatment often ends up badly.

This is another consequence of having "No bail." This woman had NO incentive to obey court orders and with the additional wish to keep sole custody of her child, gave her even more of a reason to flee.

Back in 1995 I prosecuted a man in Seaside for felony child sexual abuse. He was a prominent real estate broker with no prior record and was represented by a lawyer who had been Portland DA back in the 70s. The jury convicted him, and then over my strenuous objections, the judge allowed him to remain free pending sentencing.

It has been 30 years that he has been gone, and although he is not of any Mexican ancestry, he has apparently now obtained some sort of provisional residency status and the US DOJ has been unwilling to compel his return to Oregon - after being found guilty of child molestation.

Getting Fireside back, and ever resolving her guilt, may well now be impossible.

5 replies
