Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, whose office identified voters without proof of citizenship for referral to Oregon DOJ “without well-defined protocols and guidelines,” leading DOJ not to prosecute.

The Oregon Department of Justice will not prosecute two individuals it believes voted in 2022 or 2023 without proper citizenship documentation prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations November 7, according to a September 23 letter from DOJ attorney Jeffrey Howes to Deputy Secretary of State Michael Kaplan, a copy of which was obtained by Oregon Roundup. DOJ also halted an investigation into a third individual, who was suspected of a different voting crime with a May 15, 2025, statute of limitations. Oregon Capital Chronicle first reported on the termination of the criminal investigation and Howes’ letter last Friday, on Halloween.

According to the letter, 1,822 people were registered to vote through the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles even though they did not present evidence of citizenship as required under Oregon and federal law. Of those, 38 did vote “in various elections in 2022 and 2023. The Secretary of State sent warning letters to 30 of those voters, and referred three to DOJ for criminal investigation and possible prosecution. Howes does not describe in the letter what, if any, action was taken with regard to the remaining five.

Oregon officials ascribe the unlawful registration of people to vote without proof of citizenship to clerical errors in the Department of Motor Vehicles, which automatically sends records of people to register to vote to the Secretary of State when those people have certain interactions with the DMV. The number of acknowledged unlawfully registered voters has increased in the year since the problem was first disclosed in September 2024.

According to the letter, DOJ gathered evidence sufficient in each of the three cases to “create a presumption that all three subjects, at a minimum, submitted signed ballot return envelopes to their respective county election board.” By rule*of the Secretary of State, such ballot return envelopes must include an attestation by the voter that he is a citizen of the United States and legally qualified to vote. It is a Class C felony in Oregon to knowingly vote when not a U.S. Citizen.

Howes did not in his letter address the evidence, beyond that described above, related to whether the three investigated voters violated Oregon law. Instead, he wrote DOJ decided not to prosecute the three individuals, whom he identified as Yash Akhouri, Kaiya Mesubed and Kasuma Arnold without additional information, because of a concern the Secretary of State’s Elections Division sorted cases of individuals suspected of voting when non-citizens, illegal under state and federal law “without well-defined protocols or guidelines.” DOJ believes the the statute of limitations for would-be charges against Akhouri and Arnold expires November 7, while that for Mesubed expires May 15, 2026.

Howes explained the Elections Division referred Akhouri, Mesubed and Arnold to DOJ for criminal investigation and possible prosecution because “they chose to exercise a constitutional right (right to counsel; right against self-incrimination),” inviting a claim of selective prosecution, which, if made by the defendants, could defeat a criminal prosecution.

The defense of selective prosecution, and its sibling vindictive prosecution, arise from the guarantee of equal protection under the laws in the U.S. Constitution. The Oregon Court of Appeals in 2001 issued its decision in State v. Kadderly, the leading case on selective prosecution in the state.

In Kadderly, the court held an alleged prostitute who exercised her 5th Amendment protection against self-incrimination when declining to answer questions about a suspected prostitution ring was properly prosecuted even though she was charged criminally while other alleged prostitution ring members who cooperated with authorities were not. The court held that in Oregon, a criminal defendant must prove not only that he was charged after exercising a constitutional right, but that he was prosecuted as a result of prosecutorial hostility to the exercise of the right itself:

The fact that a prosecutor’s legitimate charging concern arises in connection with a defendant’s exercise of a constitutional right does not render the charge vindictive or impermissibly selective as long as the prosecutor’s decision is a result of that concern, rather than hostility to the exercise of the right itself. Defendant has not satisfied that standard here.

Howes, in his letter, wrote,

We are not suggesting that the sorting, selection, and referral of these three cases was part of a deliberate process of setting apart these three defendants because they chose to exercise constitutional rights (right to counsel; right against self-incrimination). But because that appears to have been the practical effect of the referral process, any effort to pursue a criminal prosecution in the current posture would be vulnerable to a claim of selective prosecution, which could result in dismissal of criminal charges.

(Emphasis in original).

Having ruled out hostility on the part of the Elections Division to the subjects’ exercise of their constitutional rights, according to the holding in Kadderly, Howes himself or his fellow attorneys in DOJ would have had to possess such hostility for a selective prosecution defense to be successful.

The spokesperson for Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read wrote Oregon Roundup in an email yesterday, “We appreciate DOJ’s feedback and have already addressed much of what they raised [about poorly defined protocols and guidelines for referring cases to DOJ for criminal investigation].” The spokesperson added Secretary Read has worked on improving the office’s protocols and policies since taking office in January of this year.

Assuming DOJ does not bring charges by November 7 against Akhouri and Arnold, Oregon will be time-barred from prosecuting them under state law.

*See Appendix 20.