Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield speaks to a partially occupied auditorium in Phoenix, Arizona March 5.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield (D) and Department of Justice spokesperson Jenny Hansson traveled to Phoenix, Arizona to take part in a March 5 town hall with other Democratic attorneys general “about the impact of federal firings and DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] funding freezes across the country” on official State of Oregon business, according to Rayfield’s office.

The town hall, Rayfield’s first as Attorney General, took him nearly 1,000 miles from Salem to join the attorneys general from Arizona, New Mexico and Minnesota to express opposition to the Trump Administration’s efforts to cut what it calls wasteful federal spending.

According to Hansson, the Democrat-AG-only town hall held as the party sought to focus voter concern about DOGE and its titular head Elon Musk, “was an official event, making it an official trip.” However, “The Attorney General chose to use travel expenses out of his [campaign political action committee] rather than seeking reimbursement from the state.” State employees on official state business trips are paid their usual, taxpayer-funded salaries while on the trip.

State campaign finance records show Rayfield and Hansson were reimbursed by Rayfield’s PAC for air travel and hotel expenses. The PAC reimbursed Rayfield $1,312.74 and Hansson $783.05 for air travel and hotels for the trip. The PAC has not filed any reimbursement or expenditure for food or ground transportation expenses, if any, incurred while traveling.

Employees of the State of Oregon are prohibited from promoting or opposing “the appointment, nomination or election of a person to a public office” while on official duty. Elected officials are permitted to give speeches or presentations advocating a political position “so long as no public employee contributes substatively to the material,” according to the state’s “Restrictions on Political Advocacy by Public Employees” manual.

During the town hall, Rayfield related stories of federal workers in Oregon he says were fired as a result of DOGE. He then took direct aim at Donald Trump and Elon Musk, referring to DOGE as

a federal department created without congressional approval and apparently, absolutely, with no oversight, no transparency and no accountability . . . All overseen by a president’s wealthiest donor who is operating without any official government title.

Rayfield has focused many of his public comments since becoming Attorney General at the tail end of 2024 on his opposition to the Trump Administration, manifested by filing lawsuits on behalf of the state to continue taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries, support diversity, equity and inclusion programs in schools and filing a friend of the court brief in a lawsuit brought by a former National Labor Relations Board member dismissed by Trump earlier this year.

Rayfield’s personal and campaign X, formerly known as Twitter, account went dark after a post about his swearing-in December 31, 2024 until January 20, 2025, when there appeared a post featuring a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King’s birthday. January 20 also happens to have been the day Donald Trump was inaugurated president. Thereafter, many of the posts on the account focused on Rayfield’s opposition to the Trump Administration’s policies.

According to Rayfield’s Department of Justice chief of staff Jenn Baker, Rayfield’s social media posts have been crafted by a combination of people: Rayfield himself as well as Baker and others who are paid by the Rayfield campaign.

[W]e have a couple folks who are covered by a stipend agreement. I would note, the folks on the stipend are not campaigning - there is not [an] active campaign. The stipend is intended to ensure we are not using state resources to support the personal social media page. If and when Dan enters into another campaign, he would hire full time staff to cover that political work.

The state campaign finance database still lists the 2024 Attorney General race as the election for which Rayfield’s PAC exists. According to Baker, the campaign pays her and others a quarterly stipend for their campaign work.

People who perform services in exchange for compensation in Oregon are considered, legally, either employees or independent contractors. The state’s exacting standards to qualify as an independent contractor require, among other things, the payee to work without direction or control of a superior, and to hold herself out as available for hire by others for the same type of work. Someone who does not meet the definition of independent contractor is automatically considered an employee and subject to the state’s wage and hours, workers compensation, tax withholding and other laws.

Oregon law requires an employer to pay employees no less frequently than every 35 days.

The Oregon Attorney General’s duties include investigating and prosecuting campaign finance violations and public corruption in state government. None of Rayfield’s public comments since taking office relate to any such efforts related to State of Oregon officials.