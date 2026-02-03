Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent's avatar
Kent
1h

This is an outrage! OHA is disgusting. DEI and Wokism probably played a role in this. This should be covered by the local news in Portland.

Reply
Share
Dave Mc Lean's avatar
Dave Mc Lean
6m

Of course the elephant in the room (us) would really like to know if OHA's cavalier attitude in approving this obviously fraudulent 'provider' for public funds is systemic, of if this approval was an outlier. Certainly, OHA must regularly vigorously vet potential providers. - Sarcasm, in case you missed it.

Any bets on how many other approved providers lack basic qualifications? Hey, if the feds don't specifically require basic background checks, that's good enough for OHA. Who are they to impose basic good sense qualifications on these dedicated providers?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Eager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture