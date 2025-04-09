The bridge to nowhere. A ramp constructed by ODOT as part of an overpass of Highway 97 over railroad tracks has been in place since ODOT abandoned the project in 2017 after unexpected settling. All $17 million allocated to the project have been spent, and it would cost tens of millions to complete the project. (Photo by Andy Tullis/The Bulletin)

Oregon Democrats last week delivered a $1 billion-per-year list of 11 tax and fee increases, that added a little bit of detail to this legislative session’s chapter of the dog-eared novel The State of Oregon Needs More Money Now or Everything’s Going to Get Really Bad. The details are noteworthy but unnecessary. Our state government does not deserve a raise.

Oregon’s half-decade-and-counting decline is the result of a philosophy that prioritizes the act of governing over the effect of governing. The theory for successive governorships now is that if we recite certain words in the process of spending public funds — words like equity, focus, bold, transparent and, sigh, robust — that spending is good, no matter its real world effect.

The important thing is that the maximum amount of money is re-allocated from all Oregonians to Oregonians who will kick a portion of that money back to the people who run our state in the form of campaign contributions and contribute to the maintenance of a favorable political climate in the state. The clergy of the church of state chant their divinely inspired words to obscure the essential self-focused function of their work.

No one who does not personally benefit from the Salem game thinks it’s working. The list of failures is well-worn: high taxes, fleeing employers, miserable school performance, high cost of living, persistent scandals of incompetence and greed. Our Governor won saying, implausibly, that she would change these things. She hasn’t, because our state government is optimized for money laundering for the benefit of our political leaders, especially her, not for doing things to help Oregonians. If you put a pizza in the washing machine expecting dinner, you’re going to be disappointed.

The essential lesson of this unfortunate chapter of Oregon’s history is that we cannot trust our state government with our money. It mocks us daily by abusing the funds it has. All that is needed to oppose tax hikes in Oregon is to know that more money will flow from Oregonians, many of whom desperately need it, to a state government that is guaranteed to misuse it.

The agency now at the trough, the Oregon Department of Transportation, is no exception. It famously thought it had $1 billion - an entire year of the projected additional revenue it seeks - it actually did not. It hasn’t nearly finished the projects it promised the legislature eight years ago, the last time it desperately needed a tax hike. It has made a costly mess of the Rose Quarter project in Portland, I-5 bridge replacement, the 260% over budget and delayed Highway 20 reroute around Eddyville and the overpass to nowhere standing, incompleted, as testament of Oregon’s failed state government in La Pine.

ODOT, legislative Democrats and even some Republicans are treating the bushel of tax hikes which will suck another $233 per year for each man, woman, child and forcibly retired genderful spokesblob into the Salem money machine as an opening salvo, an invitiation to negotiate, though Democrats have the votes to pass and enact whatever tax hikes they please without a single Republican vote.

Why the uncharacteristic “let’s make a deal” stance? Because Democrats know these tax hikes, which are designed to hit each and every Oregonian regardless of income, are or will be deeply and resoundingly unpopular with voters. Unpopularity among the unwashed masses is often a feature, not a bug, for those who govern us, (see, e.g., the legislatively adopted law providing drivers licenses to illegal immigrants despite resounding defeat of a ballot measure to do the same thing) but there’s a difference this time.

Voters might get a chance to repeal the tax hike. The Oregon Constitution allows opponents to subject a bill passed by the legislature to a referendum by voters, in which voters have the opportunity to repeal the would-be law. The petition for referundum with signatures must be submitted within 90 days of the end of the legislative session in which the bill was passed. Bills without an emergency clause take effect 90 days after passage; those with an emergency clause take effect immediately upon signature by the Governor. Making a referendum impossible is one of the reasons most of the bills our legislature passes have emergency clauses, even if they do not in any way address an emergency.

Here’s the catch: the Oregon Constitution forbids the use of emergency clauses in tax hike bills, meaning whatever tax passage the legislature passes could be subject to voter repeal, if opponents have enough money, energy and unity to challenge it.

The Democrats want to peel off enough Republican votes and business-aligned interest groups to make a referendum strategy unworkable. That’s why legislative Democrats are positioning the tax hike concept as an offer to negotiate with Republicans (and, unstated, interest groups).

That tactice is in furtherance of and entirely consistent with the overarching goal of maximizing the dollars controlled by our state government, rather than by Oregonians. Republicans and centrists who long for a change to Oregon’s governmental dysfunction will do the opposite if they play the tax hike game.

By standing firm against shoveling yet more bills into the dollarchipper that is our state government, reform-minded Oregonians can force reform, to ODOT and beyond. The governing model that has dragged Oregon into the mire requires constantly increasing revenue and the prospect the gravy train will keep rolling. Cut off the money, and change happens.

Want proof? Well, the legislature is right now backing off the explicit racial discrimination upon which it has insisted in the name of equity for years because the Trump Administration has threatened to cut off federal funding to states that do that. The discrimination has been unconstitutional and illegal all along, but it took a threat to funding to force (quiet and covered nowhere other than in this here Oregon Roundup) reform.

The only way to force change and the “accountability” our leaders promise is always just around the corner is to stand, united, against giving our state government a raise. Democrats, predictably, say essential services will be cut if taxes are not raised. But if highway maintenance, wildlife overpasses and bridge safety are a priority for them, they are welcome to allocate general fund resources to it. They won’t, because it’s our job, not theirs, to make do with less.

We’ve tried giving Oregon a blank check in exchange for objectively abysmal performance. The worst that can happen if we reject this most recent tax hike proposal is we’ll get failed government and pay a little less for it.