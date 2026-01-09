Portland mayor Keith Wilson announced the city achieved his goal of new shelter beds, but overall Portland’s housing landscape is suffering

January should be Portland’s official month. It’s a month where most people usually try to be optimistic, even if there’s little rational reason to hope that the New Year will be better than the one that just ended. It’s the month when we make resolutions, most of which we fail to achieve. And it’s a month when clouds dominate the horizon.

That pretty much covers what defines Portland these days. Even when all evidence says otherwise, our leaders proclaim that the city is a great place and that maybe we had a rough stretch but we are on the rebound. And no one does aspirational goals quite like Portland. We can churn out ambitious plans for tackling problems, but like most New Year’s resolutions the plans are hollow promises that never had a chance at success. As a result, those clouds on the horizon never go away.

I know, that’s a bit cynical for the opening of the first column of a New Year. But it’s also accurate. To expound upon my point, let’s look at the No. 1 goal of the past year, and the year before - solving Portland’s housing crisis.

New Mayor Keith Wilson entered office in January 2025 promising, among other things, to end unsheltered homelessness, add 1,500 new overnight shelter beds and accelerate the pace of residential construction, a shared goal with Gov. Tina Kotek.

In December, Wilson declared success on meeting the overnight shelter goal, though news reports raised questions about whether all 1,500 beds actually were available for use. By any count, he failed to meet the goal of ending unsheltered homelessness, and the pace of new housing construction crashed. Only 3,900 multifamily housing units were completed in 2025, a 54 percent drop from 2024, according to an Axios article based on Yardi data.

And there’s something even worse than the glacial progress on creating new housing. Portland isn’t utilizing the housing that is available. Partnership for Progress detailed the failures:

Out of 25,409 units regulated by the city and designated as “affordable,: nearly 1,900 sit empty - a 7.43% vacancy rate.

Home Forward, the city’s housing authority, reports a 14% vacancy rate in its portfolio.

The overall rental vacancy rate is high with market-rate vacancy at 8.8% in 2024.

Yes, there are partial explanations to some of the failures. Some churn in housing markets is unavoidable, so vacancies never will be zero - 4% would be a better goal. Also, high interest rates and a generally sluggish economy didn’t help. Nor did the inefficiencies of Portland’s new, and not improved, City Council structure. But the bottom line is Portland policies contributed to the sluggish economy (Oregon’s economy was worse than most states’, according to national rankings) and while it’s a valid argument that “ending unsheltered homelessness” is an unreachable goal, no one forced the city to set that goal.

So, if Portland wants to achieve its housing goals in 2026 what should it do? (This advice is equally applicable to Gov. Tina Kotek and the state of Oregon.)

1. Accept that good intentions are not enough. Only voters can correct this problem. If virtue signaling on progressive issues and criticizing President Trump are enough to win an election, Democratic candidates won’t do anything else. And that leaves them unaccountable for achieving anything.

2. Define the problem more realistically. I’m a longtime critic of aspirational goals, but my opposition has intensified. I used to view them as a mostly benign form of motivation that did little good but also little harm. I think the decline in Portland, and Oregon as a whole, shows that our aspirational goals actually have been the opposite of motivational. People affected by Oregon’s core problems took the goals seriously, and continued failure to meet them (or even move in the right direction) has left them feeling hapless, depressed and defeated.

3. Adopt more achievable goals. That doesn’t mean we should give up. Goals are an essential managerial and motivational tool. But the best goals are both achievable and measurable. Here is an example of a housing-related goal that is both achievable and measurable: Reduce the average time it takes for applicants to receive a response to construction-related permits by 25 percent. Note, this goal is not dependent on economic conditions, federal government or anyone outside the control of city government.

4. Be willing to admit past mistakes. Gov. Tina Kotek and her predecessor, Gov. Kate Brown, have consistently ranked among the most unpopular governors in the nation. Some of that can be attributed to the almost unanimous opposition of Oregon Republicans and the impossibility of pleasing all the sub-tribes of the Democratic coalition at the same time. But it’s also a product of repeated failure to meet goals, accompanied by gas-lighting to try to convince voters that progress has been made despite tangible evidence otherwise. Admitting mistakes and offering new, more practical plans would help restore confidence in government.

5. Be willing to detour from liberal orthodoxy. Of course, there’s a reason Democrats in Oregon don’t acknowledge mistakes. They would have to admit some of the favorite policies of liberal activists (rent control and drug legalization, for example) don’t work. Until that happens, there’s no chance Portland or the state of Oregon meet their housing goals.