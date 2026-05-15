Meanwhile, in Oregon . . .
The Schmidt Show rides again, and Oregon, donkey sanctuary
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The Taxman Cometh. The Oregonian commissioned a poll of Portland area residents and it turns out 41% of respondents are considering moving out of the area in …
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