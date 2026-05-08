Meanwhile, in Oregon . . .
Excuse me, is there duck liver in these fries?
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Best job in Portland: Being fired by the City! Jack Bogdanski has a nice writeup on the various senior managers let go in the last nine months, with a cumulat…
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