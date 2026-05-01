Meanwhile, in Oregon . . .
GOP Governor primary and a teachers union run amok
Welcome to Meanwhile, in Oregon . . . , the weekly review of the stories that make Oregon, well, the way it is. MIO is available only to Oregon Roundup paid subscribers. Thank you for your support!
Happy Friday, Rounduppers. We have a different format for Meanwhile . . . in Oregon today because there are two Oregon stories I’m thinking about, I’m short o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Oregon Roundup to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.