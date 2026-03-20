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She flies with her own wings. Last week, we implied that peacocks cannot fly. An alert reader informed us that peacocks, the bird variety, can in fact fly. Peacocks identifying as Portland City Council members can also fly, at least to Vienna. We regret the error. The intern responsible for this mishap has been re-assigned to writing heartwarming stories about the ICE frogs.

It depends on what the definition of “inappropriate” is. Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington was found not guilty of “harassment or discrimination” but was found to have sent “unprofessional and inappropriate” texts. Whew! But wait, she has also been accused of yelling at county employees and reducing them to tears. Kathryn, we feel you (see paragraph above)!

Slouching Towards Gomorrah. Jack Bogdanski provides a great capsule history of the modern city council, starting with Vera Katz and “former firemen’s union boss Randy Leonard and lovable child genius Erik “Opie” Sten.” While we’re at it, the City Council also brought in a moderator (from Texas!) to help them verbalize their “hopes and dreams.” Sounds more like a nightmare to us!

Now that’s some good Scht. Portland Parks took time out from important business to rename “A Park” to “Scht Wiwnu.” Try saying that three times fast. The city does helpfully provide a voice recording for pronunciation assistance. “A Park” was previously known as “Custer Park” and, well, we’ve never understood why an officer who was massacred due to his own incompetence had a park named after him anyway. But next time, come up with a name we can pronounce.

Free, open drug use is humane, they said. This story from Wilamette Week, is too sad to joke about. Drug users in Portland are using butane torches to smoke their fentanyl, and then the torches are cutting holes in their limbs. The "experts" Wilamette Week consulted have a solution: banning the torches, or at least the lock feature. Hmm, maybe we try banning or discouraging the use of fentanyl instead?

MultCo is a joke that doesn’t require additional jokes. Anthony Effinger of Willamette Week has an excellent piece on Multnomah County’s finances. He uses almost 4,000 words (not counting charts and graphs!) to conclude that Multnomah County spends more than twice as much as it spent in 2015, even as population increased by only 3.1% over that time period.

Arts Tax? Start Ax! According to Rachel Saslow at Willamette Week, and the City Auditor, not great! And that doesn’t count the $9 million the Arts Tax bureaucracy forgot about! None of this, of course, is deterring City Council President Jamie Dunphy (last seen blasting his elderly constituent about tattoos) from proposing to “reform” and increase it.

Portland City Councilors hate and verbally abuse their consituents update. Portland City Councilor Steve Novick (no party identifier needed) told a Portland real estate broker to “shut his racist mouth,” and then commanded him to perform a sex act on one of his (the broker’s, not Steve’s) internal organs that we presume is impossible or fatal but love is love, right?

Lolita! Lolita! Little Cesar Chavez was a bad, bad dude in ways we didn’t even know about before. As usual, Jack Bogdanski is all over the Portland angle. Folks on NE 39th, time to change your addresses again!

Keep your chin up, Oregon.

Oregon Roundup staff contributed to this here Meanwhile, in Oregon . . .

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