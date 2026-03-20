Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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John Bassett's avatar
John Bassett
1d

"While we’re at it, the City Council also brought in a moderator (from Texas!) to help them verbalize their 'hopes and dreams.'"

Hey, I can better that one! A few years ago here in Ashland our council hired a therapist to facilitate meetings because the members of the council (all Democrat, all female) did not feel safe with each other.

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Kent's avatar
Kent
21h

Rename that street back to 39th. Southeast 39th and Northeast 39th. I didn’t like it when they changed it years ago.

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