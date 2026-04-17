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The Ballad of Cyrus Javadi. State Rep. Cyrus Javadi, in his Substack, writes that he doesn’t mind so much that people in his north coast district are displaying signs that say “Vote no on Javadi’s gas tax,” which is to say he minds but uses his Substack to convince himself it will all be ok. Javadi was elected as an anti-tax Republican, but went hook-line-and-sinker for the Tina Kotek/SEIU claim a transportation tax hike was necessary and became a Democrat. We penned a lymerick in his honor:

The Ballad of Cyrus Javadi



There once was a dentist named Cyrus

In GOP, he said taxes tire us

Except the gas tax

To Dems it attracts

Now he's loved like coronavirus