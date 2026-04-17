Meanwhile, in Oregon . . .
The Ballad of Cyrus Javadi
Welcome to Meanwhile, in Oregon . . . , the weekly review of the stories that make Oregon, well, the way it is. MIO is available only to Oregon Roundup paid subscribers. Thank you for your support!
The Ballad of Cyrus Javadi. State Rep. Cyrus Javadi, in his Substack, writes that he doesn’t mind so much that people in his north coast district are displaying signs that say “Vote no on Javadi’s gas tax,” which is to say he minds but uses his Substack to convince himself it will all be ok. Javadi was elected as an anti-tax Republican, but went hook-line-and-sinker for the Tina Kotek/SEIU claim a transportation tax hike was necessary and became a Democrat. We penned a lymerick in his honor:
The Ballad of Cyrus Javadi
There once was a dentist named Cyrus
In GOP, he said taxes tire us
Except the gas tax
To Dems it attracts
Now he's loved like coronavirus
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Oregon Roundup to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.