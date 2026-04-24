Meanwhile, in Oregon . . .
True teachers union dominance of state politics has never been tried
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Oregon media insists Republicans talk about Trump as much as they do. Yes, the four leading candidates for the Republican nomination for Oregon’s Governor hel…
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