Congress acts on Oregon Roundup Medicaid fraud reporting

Oregon Roundup: Earlier this week, the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce sent a letter to Tina Kotek demanding information and documents related to the state’s attempts, “if any,” to combat Medicaid fraud, pointing to Oregon Roundup’s coverage of Uplifting Journey, the company that received $2.3M from the state in less than a year while housing alleged Tren de Aragua gangsters.

Tina Kotek’s bad week, bad year

The last year of Oregon politics has been mostly defined by Tina Kotek’s attempts to somehow enact extremely unpopular tax hikes without suffering the consequences of doing something voters hate. Her crusade, joined at the hip with SEIU, has left a trail of political turmoil in its wake.

Oregon Catalyst: Kotek signed the bill changing the election date of the transportation tax referendum vote from November to May in record time, this time.

OPB: But GOP lawmakers sued Secretary of State Tobias Read (D) to stop him from implementing the date switch law because it violates Oregonians’ constitutional rights.

Oregon Roundup: Read, who lost to Kotek in the ‘22 Democratic gubernatorial primary, warned legislators last week he could not guarantee fair and equal elections if lawmakers didn’t enact the date switch law on time. They didn’t, and now Read’s warning works to tax opponents’ advantage.

Cracks in progressive coalition watch

Oregonian: The state’s largest teachers union, the Oregon Education Association, and the Working Families Party have each so far declined to endorse Kotek or any other gubernatorial candidate. Kotek got the endorsement of both in ‘22.

“He was speaking in English already”

Oregonian:

1. Metro (PDX regional gov) councilor asked Latino colleague to repeat "in English." According to Oregonian, "He was speaking in English already."

2. The O reports Nolan attended recent Council meetings, including perhaps the meeting in which she asked her colleague not to speak in Spanish, remotely from Spain.

3. The O refers to her as "they" throughout.

If you’ve ever wondered what Portland City Councilors’ bedrooms might look like (me neither) . . .

Portland Dissent: Angelito Morello:

