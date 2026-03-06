Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

User's avatar
Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
1d

This is Oregon.

On Sunday, the Oregonian published this article about a scofflaw local business https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/03/a-recycling-company-improperly-dumped-17-tons-of-plastic-in-a-landfill-it-has-millions-of-dollars-in-government-contracts.html

On Monday the legislature gives the business more money (SB 4086).

Absolute corruption, unstoppable.

James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
21h

GOOD START! ;o)

