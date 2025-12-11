Oregon Housing Stability Council member Maggie Harris voting in favor of $58 million in public funding for a project on which her architecture firm is a paid subcontractor.

An architect and member of the Oregon Housing Stability Council (OHSC) is poised to receive a letter of education as punishment for violating state ethics rules by voting to award $189 million in public funds to affordable housing projects for which her firm did paid work, according to Oregon Government Ethics Commission (OGEC) documents available online.

OGEC is scheduled to vote on the case of architect and Council member Maggie Harris during its meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, December 12. OGEC staff proposes a stipulated final order in which OGEC would decline to assess civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation in favor of issuing Harris a letter of education. In a letter of education, OGEC informs the public official of his or her ethical violations and warns it may assess a fine for future violations, according to an historic online example.

Harris is employed by Portland’s Holst Architecture as a Senior Association Architect, according to the firm’s website. Portland home inspector Neil Whitacre filed the ethics complaint against Harris.

As first reported by Oregon Roundup beginning in March of this year, Harris, whom Governor Tina Kotek appointed to the volunteer OHSC in October 2023, has voted for a total of $189 million in available public financing on three housing projects OHSC deems affordable despite per-unit costs ranging from $409,000 for the Mariposa project in Hood River to $573,669 for the Strong Family Property in Portland focused on housing for “low-income Black, Indigenous and Persons of Color” in Northeast Portland, according to the OHCS project description. Holst Architecture is the architect of record on all three projects. The amount of payments to Holst Architecture arising from the three projects is not publicly available.

OGEC staff found Harris violated Oregon’s conflict of interest rules by voting to fund the three projects, and also by participating in three Council meetings on two additional projects for which Holst Architecture did paid work without properly declaring her conflict of interest, although Harris refrained from voting in those meetings.

Oregon ethics law prohibits appointed committee members from voting on matters that constitute an “actual conflict of interest,” defined as an act in the member’s capacity as a state committee member, “the effect of which would be to the private pecuniary [‘relating to or consisting of money’] benefit or detriment of the person . . . or any business with which the person is associated[.]” (ORS Chapter 244).

Holst Architecture’s website boasts of Harris’ work as Project Manager for two Portland projects, the Julia West House and 73Foster, Council meetings on which the OGEC proposed stipulated order says Harris illegally participated.

The OGEC proposed stipulated order recounts that Harris sought the advice of OHSC staff regarding her participation in meetings involving projects benefitting her employer. Harris told Oregon Roundup the same thing back in March. However, that advice was apparently wrong.

Delia Hernandez, spokesperson for OHSC’s parent agency Oregon Housing and Community Services wrote in an email to Oregon Roundup in March, “OHCS does not believe there was a conflict of interest pursuant to Oregon ethics law.”

In response to a follow-up question regarding Harris’ absention from a vote on one of the Holst Architecture projects but not others, Hernandez wrote, “Councilmember Maggie Harris was not a part of the Mariposa Village project team and did not participate in any discussions, meetings, or planning related to the development. Regarding Julia West, she has a role in the project and therefore abstained from voting.”

OGEC specifically rejects that interpretation in the proposed stipulated order, finding that Harris was required to declare her conflict of interest and refrain from participating in voting or discussing any project for which Holst Architecture did paid work.

Oregon law permits OGEC to assess a civil penalty of $5,000 per violation against Harris. The proposed stipulated order that instead would issue Harris a letter of education provides the five separate meeting discussions in which Harris unlawfully participated constitute but one violation “with five equivalent actions.”

Portland currently has 1,900 available subsidized “affordable” housing units, according to Fox12. Many of those units go unused because they cost close to market rate housing but require renters to undergo income verification and other qualification checks.

The Oregonian beat me to the story about the OGEC vote yesterday.