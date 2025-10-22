Photo by Mark Hester

I spent most of the past two weeks traveling, including almost a week in Nebraska, a red state I previously had visited only for College World Series games. This time, I covered most of the state west to east, from the Colorado state line to Lincoln with overnight stops in North Platte, Hastings and Kearney.

Two things stood out to me in terms of a comparison of Oregon, one of the worst-functioning blue states, and Nebraska, one of the best-functioning red states.

First, all the towns we visited (admittedly small to mid-sized) were clean and had above-average visible amenities. Kearney’s water trail, which stretches from the hotel district to a nice park, with opportunities to travel by foot, bike or canoe/kayak was first rate. The community SportsPlex near the trail was large for that size city.

Second, a high percentage of the people I talked to, including strangers, asked what Portland really was like when they learned that’s where I lived. At first, I answered, not nearly as bad as Trump and Fox News claim but much worse than Democratic politicians and the city’s defenders say. By the end of the trip, I had adjusted that answer to, not as bad as Trump and Fox News say but much worse than it should be.

That should be the focus of our discussion about Portland, not the ongoing social media debate with voices from left and right making claims that are so extreme that people in the middle of the country ask random visitors from Portland what it’s really like. No unbiased person believes the extreme claims on either side, but anyone who isn’t delusional should admit that things are much worse than they should be.

I’m sure Nebraskans have their own set of complaints. We were in Nebraska because my mother-in-law lived there when she was young and still knows people there, most connected to agriculture in one way or another. Certainly they could list policies they disagreed with. But the tone was much different than I usually encounter in Oregon when talking to residents of rural areas. Rural areas and agriculture in particular still are valued in Nebraska, even if the folk in Lincoln sometimes create rules and regulations farmers don’t like.

In Oregon, that type of respect for “the other side” is much harder to find in cities or rural areas either one.

It’s probably easier for Nebraska to create a more civil political environment. It’s largest city, Omaha, isn’t big enough to dominate the state the way Portland does in Oregon. It’s doubtful that Nebraska’s economy could flourish if the state did to its agriculture industry what Oregon did to its timber industry. (Yes, I know Oregon isn’t flourishing now, but it did for a while after timber declined, even if the economic benefits flowed disproportionately to the Portland area.) And there’s the Midwest culture. Protesting just doesn’t seem like a high priority for Nebraskans, except maybe when they are unhappy with the Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach.

So, what’s the point of this comparison? Does it offer any guidance for Oregon, and especially Portland? And is it just my opinion?

Admittedly, comparing states is a subjective endeavor, but U.S. News, which does an annual “Best States” ranking, applies a systematic approach to the comparison. They agree with me. Not only is Nebraska (No. 5) ranked much higher than Oregon (No. 35), but Nebraska outscores Oregon in every U.S. News category except health care. Of particular note, U.S. News ranks Nebraska No. 1 for infrastructure, an indication that my impression Nebraska spends its money on things that matter most to residents was correct. To be fair, that also was Oregon’s best category (No. 5) but the infrastructure ranking did not take into account how much residents were taxed for infrastructure. As we know, the bill just went up in Oregon.

The real stunner in the survey, U.S. News ranked Nebraska (No. 11) higher on natural environment than Oregon (No. 44). The main reason? Despite aggressive regulation, Oregon ranks No. 46 for pollution. Nebraska, with its more pragmatic approach built on a decent working relationship with its agriculture industry, ranks No. 18.

That’s the first point. Talking about a problem and setting ambitious goals does not solve problems, whether you’re trying to preserve the environment or reduce homelessness. You need a plan that actually works, and even then you almost always need buy-in from all stakeholders, not just the special interest groups with the most political pull.

Second, trying to prove your point with a photo or video is a waste of time. It only shows a specific place at a specific time, and everyone knows that. I’ll bet the Nebraskans I talked to aren’t the only people who are skeptical of the extreme claims being made about Portland, whether negative or positive.

Third, it’s important to know your identity. Right now, Portland’s national identity is dysfunction and protests. Instead of complaining that the city’s critics are wrong, leaders need to put more effort into creating an identity all Portland-area residents, and preferably all Oregonians, can embrace and that outsiders can’t ignore.

So, is there anything Nebraska could learn about from Oregon? Perhaps they could be more generous with health care benefits. But that’s not the biggest difference. The gap in the two states health care rankings is narrow. On the other hand, the University of Oregon is much better at college football than the University of Nebraska is. Perhaps that’s the problem. Thirty years ago when Nebraska was at the top of college football rankings and Oregon was just emerging from decades of mediocrity, Oregon was a much better place to live.