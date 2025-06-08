Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Joshua Marquis
It is not far-fetched to look at history and that half a century ago, Presidents from Eisenhower to LBJ had to use federal officers to enforce laws that southern states refused to honor - equal rights for minority students, and the insistence of racist state governments that "state's rights" prevailed.

Now some states that are fully in thrall to leftists politics claim "independent state grounds" for interpreting their states' constitutions as usurping the federal constitution. They can get way with it when states like Oregon decide that identical wording gives the state supreme court the authority to reject practices like drunk driving roadblocks that the US Supreme Court has said meet constitutional muster.

While cloaking themselves with self--endowed moral authority, the Governors of Oregon and California have no more right to violate federal law than did George Wallace or Orval Faubus. Immigration laws are - properly - the province of the federal, not local, government, and while America is indeed a nation of immigrants, that needs many of the hard-working people seeking a better life in America, that does not mean this nation should be alone in the world by offering "open borders."

When I was DA in Astoria I was struck to learn that Canadian border police routinely turned away Americans who had recently earned a DUII conviction. I remember being quizzed by immigration officials in Britain about the length of my stay, what my source of income was, and proof that I had a ticket OUT of the UK when my trip was completed!

JR
LA’s mayor says “sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city.” referring, of course, to the Federal crew rounding up those in the country illegally and guilty of who-knows-what conduct. You should insert the ones being arrested into her statement above. Right now, these are some of the worst of the worst and guilty of preying on their communities in the most evil ways while the Democrats just stoke the violence and push everything further into the sewer. It’s about time the criminals and politicians causing this unAmerican activity be held accountable.

