Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Kitchel's avatar
Jan Kitchel
2d

Kotek didn't abandon her tax position because she realized it was a bad idea; she abandoned it when she realized it would cost her thousands of votes. She'll never admit any of her true motives. She only pushed a tax increase to pander to her public employee union members.

Reply
Share
S.P.H.'s avatar
S.P.H.
2d

As a conservative NAV I'm enjoying the show Salem is producing. So unions are running the state, who woulda thunk...

It's time for union members, who are being double taxed through payroll and dues, to become fair share members. Show the rest of Oregon taxpayers a bit of respect, join us in breaking the tax cabal in the marble nut house. https://www.freedomfoundation.com/

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Eager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture