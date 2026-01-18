Oregon Roundup

Concerned Oregonian
1dEdited

In any other state, one would think that -- either way -- her political career is likely to end there.

In any other state...

Unless voter id laws are federally mandated and enforced -- it will not surprise anyone if another Democrat (or even she) wins again the governorship.

S.P.H.
1d

At this point Kotax has ignited such a dumpster fire that she should simply back away and let the fire cool. Everything she and the dems do will keep the budget front and center in the voters minds. Which is a good thing. February 2nd is right around the corner, let's see how this session handles the heat.

250K voters are now awake and involved, the Republic is working as it was designed.

