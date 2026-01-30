Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oregon Firearms Federation's avatar
Oregon Firearms Federation
11h

It's clear from her photos that she has all the qualifications to work in the Kotek administration.

Reply
Share
David Bierwirth's avatar
David Bierwirth
10h

Interesting how states shuffle around failed employees.

Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Eager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture