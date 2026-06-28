Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
1d

I wonder what the people in Portland are going to do with all their "FREE" air conditioners now that they won't be able to afford the cost of running them...

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Shayne Olsen's avatar
Shayne Olsen
1d

So fire up the NG peaker plants and burn more fossil fuel. The city of Bend just passed large fees for gas appliances in new construction as part of their electrification plan for their climate friendly act. I guess that was just canceled out by their fearless leader. The idiotic leadership in Bend and Oregon just cannot get out of their own way. Shocker!

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