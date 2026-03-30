Kotek responds to Congress on Medicaid fraud

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek responded recently to a letter from the House Energy and Commerce Committee asking the state for information on combatting Medicaid fraud, based in part on Oregon Roundup’s reporting on Uplifting Journey.

Kotek’s press release talks about the Trump Administration, but the House committee is part of Congress, not the Trump Administation. She also notes that one out of four Oregonians relies on a federal program of health insurance for poor people, perhaps not the “win” she seems to think it is.