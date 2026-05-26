Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
17h

why am I thinking that Oregon's medicaid program is the biggest scam in the state? Somebody is getting rich on this and it is NOT the supposed patients. who is minding the store?

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Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
16h

Imagine making a campaign contribution to Tina Kotek at this stage of Oregon’s politically-led, whole-of-society doom loop, publicly marking yourself as firmly in the traitorous column of making Oregon unlivable.

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