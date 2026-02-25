Oregon Roundup

Sally Schott
“By just about any measure, Oregon is nearing the pain threshold for anyone who isn’t a public employee.”

Sum and substance right there.

Ollie Parks
Once again, Instagram Tina is talking out of both sides of her mouth and refusing to take a stand, deferring to yet another "workgroup" she's created to distract voters and let her machinations screw Oregon's voter/taxpayers. It's all laid out in this story from yesterday's Oregonian.

So yes, this Dem is ready to jump the fence if a reasonable alternative comes along.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gov. Tina Kotek said Tuesday that data centers’ impact on Oregon is “not sustainable” at the current growth rate, citing the industry’s consumption of water, energy and community resources.

The governor said she continues to favor expanding a program of tax breaks used primarily by data centers but said she plans to revisit incentives next year after a workgroup she appointed has studied the industry.

“We as a state need to have a statewide conversation about that,” the governor told reporters. “I’m not ready at this point to say what that should look like.”

/ / /

Property tax breaks are similarly valuable, saving Oregon data center operators more than $450 million in the current tax year through three separate incentive programs. That’s $126 million more than in 2025. [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And a bill Kotek is pushing will extend one set of tax breaks from 5 years to 10. Why? That's one "conversation" that pathetic schemer doesn't want us to have.

[1] Mike Rogoway. "Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek: Pace of data center growth ‘is not sustainable' " 24 February 2026. https://www.oregonlive.com/silicon-forest/2026/02/gov-tina-kotek-pace-of-oregon-data-center-growth-is-not-sustainable.html

