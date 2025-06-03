Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Schott's avatar
Sally Schott
1d

No it’s not your imagination, Jeff Zekas.

“doing the work to develop the solutions to improve the system”

“staffing up, understanding the landscape, and opportunistically addressing issues”

“identifying the core issues”

“Intentionality”

Bureaucro-blather-speak. Or in a clever phrase I learned last year:

Jargon monoxide.

Learning the lingo is key to being in the club.

Much above totalitarianism, clarity of language (and thought — they’re intertwined!) was Orwell’s most important message.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Jeff Zekas's avatar
Jeff Zekas
1d

Is it just my imagination or do Democrats always speak using vague language, and meaningless platitudes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Eager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture