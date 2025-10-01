U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to media alongside U.S. Attorney for Oregon Natalie Wight in Portland the morning of December 20, 2024. (Photo courtesy Beth Nakamura/OregonLive)

At 9:35 a.m. December 20, 2024, in the waning days of the Biden Administration, Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Natalie Wight, then the top federal prosecutor in Oregon, at Wright’s office in Portland.

The same day, at 3:13 p.m., an attorney for former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan emailed the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, “I wanted to let you know that I just heard that the investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office [into Fagan’s relationship with cannabis firm La Mota] is being closed and that no charges will be brought against Shemia,” according to records obtained by Oregon Roundup via public records request.

Fagan’s lawyer, David Elkanich, was referring to a reported federal criminal probe of Fagan’s close relationship with the founders of cannabis firm La Mota, which included working as a $10,000 per month independent contractor for the firm while Fagan, as Secretary of State, was conducting a state audit of cannabis regulations in which La Mota had a direct financial interest. Fagan allowed a La Mota founder to review and offer edits to audit documents. She also received $45,000 in campaign contributions from the firm and its founders.

The contributions to, and employment of, Fagan was part of a wide-reaching effort by La Mota to fund the campaigns of Oregon Democrats in 2022. Other recipients include Governor Tina Kotek ($68,000), U.S. Representative Val Hoyle ($5,800), Senate President Rob Wagner, Bureau of Labor and Industries Commissioner Christina Stephenson and others. According to Willamette Week, La Mota made many of those contributions in cash contained in brown paper bags, which was legal at the time in Oregon.

Most of the recipients of the La Mota campaign donations later donated those contributions to other parties after La Mota’s scofflaw ways became public in 2023.

Elkanich emailed the news of the dropped federal investigation to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission because OGEC had received three pending ethics complaints against Fagan arising from her relationship with La Mota, which OGEC had put on hiaitus while federal prosecutors conducted their investigation. News the U.S. Attorney’s office had dropped its Fagan probe was not broken until April 21 this year, when OGEC’s reopening of its processing of the ethics complaints became apparent.

Fagan ultimately paid a $3,600 fine to settle the ethics complaints. On the heels of public disclosure of the dropped federal investigation and the settlement of the ethics matter, the Oregon State Bar granted Fagan’s application to renew her license to practice law, which had been pending for months.

The website of national law firm HKM, which generally represents employees in lawsuits against employers, lists Shemia Fagan as an attorney working out of its San Francisco, Boise and Sacramento offices. Her biography says she “is passionate about civil rights for workers as the intersection between human dignity and economic stability,” and she “brought that same fearless energy to public service, serving in the Oregon Legislature and as Oregon Secretary of State.” The biography does not mention her resignation from Secretary of State in 2023 during the height of the La Mota controversy.

Garland’s December 20 visit to the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s office was reported by local media at the time as part of his effort to visit all 50 such offices in the country before leaving office when Donald Trump would be sworn in as president January 20. However, The Oregonian reported Garland was planning to “speak privately” with Wright and other law enforcement officials after briefing the press on Biden administration law enforcement activities in Oregon and before leaving Portland the same day.

Wright, in opening the press availability that morning, said, “Thank you all for coming today. I know it was short notice.”

I emailed interim U.S. Attorney Scott Bradford, appointed by Attorney General Pam Bondi in July of this year, to inquire about whether dismissal of the federal investigation into Fagan and La Mota was discussed during Garland’s December 20 visit. President Donald Trump appointed Bondi as Attorney General earlier this year.

Bradford’s office declined to comment.