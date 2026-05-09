Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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James Lyon's avatar
James Lyon
21h

thank you, marbled murrelet, spotted owl, and the rest of the menagerie that has shut down the reliance of rural counties on income from natural resources.

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JR's avatar
JR
13h

Compared to a lot of shenanigans that happen with money and people in Oregon, I found the process ( according to the article) for requesting a donation from the Foundation pretty straightforward and well documented. I wouldn’t necessarily call it a grant, but a lot of city governments would flounder without them. As to the need to declare the donation to the Commissioners, I haven’t a clue.

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