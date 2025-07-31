Oregon Housing Stability Council member Maggie Harris voting in favor of $58 million in public funding for a project on which her architecture firm is a paid subcontractor.

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission voted July 11 to initiate a formal conflict of interest investigation into Housing Stability Council member Maggie Harris, who voted to approve $58 million for a housing project from which her architecture firm employer may benefit financially, according to OGEC director Susan Myers.

Harris voted April 4 to approve $58 million in taxpayer funding for projects with her employer Holst Architecture, as Oregon Roundup initially and exclusively reported. The Oregon Government Ethics Commission found in an initial report that Harris “may have violated” government ethics laws. Now, officials are formally investigating her.

OGEC Executive Director Susan Myers told Oregon Roundup that officials considered the report on July 11.

“The Commission voted to move the case to investigation,” Myers said. The investigatory phase will last for 180 days, during which the investigator will gather additional information on Harris’ possible conflicts of interest.

Harris is a senior associate and project manager for Holst Architecture, which is working on a 129-unit affordable housing development in Hood River called Mariposa Village, as Oregon Roundup previously reported. The project is being developed by Community Development Partners, and has a construction cost of $409,000 per unit.

Harris voted April 4 to approve $58 million in taxpayer funds for Mariposa Village, which had already received $15.1 million in taxpayer subsidized HSC loans in 2021 – before her time on the Commission. A federal omnibus bill also provided $3 million in “seed money” that year for the project.

Portland home inspector Neil Whitacer filed an ethics complaint, alleging Harris violated state ethics law by giving millions in state funding to a project her employer was working on.

Harris previously told Oregon Roundup that when she voted on the matter, she thought she “acted in accordance with what is required of me as a councilmember.”

“OHCS does not believe there was a conflict of interest pursuant to Oregon ethics law,” agency Representative Delia Hernandez told The Oregon Roundup at the time.

But the investigator’s preliminary report dated June 7 found Harris may have violated ORS 244.120, which bans officials from voting on matters with a “conflict of interest” that could financially benefit them or their business.

Harris told ethics officials on April 17 she was not directly involved in the Mariposa Village project, according to the report, so she did not connect the dots when voting on the funding. She said the tax dollars did not go directly to Holst, but to the developer.

At the time of the vote, Holst was working on the Mariposa Village project, the report said. Investigators found Harris did face a potential conflict of interest, though the full extent was “unknown.”

“It appears that at the very least, Ms. Harris was met with a potential conflict of interest when participating in discussions and voting to approve the project,” the report reads. “Based on the meeting recording, it does not appear that Ms. Harris declared a conflict of interest at all. Thus, it appears that she may have violated ORS 244.120(2).”

The report found in the past – as Oregon Roundup also reported – Harris voted to approve HSC funding for Holst’s Hollywood HUB project in Portland, after simply noting her firm was working on the project. She said she had not worked on it personally.

“It appears that Ms. Harris failed to properly announce her conflict of interest and did not comply with ORS 244.120(2),” the report reads.

Holst is also the firm for another Community Developer Partners project in Portland, the Julia West House – similarly sponsored by HSC. But unlike the other projects, Harris abstained from voting on this development’s funding in January.

“Regarding Julia West, she has a role in the project and therefore abstained from voting,” Hernandez previously told The Oregon Roundup.

The preliminary report ultimately recommended the OGEC formally investigate whether Harris broke the law. According to Myers, the agency ultimately launched an investigation.

“Based on the information available in this preliminary review, there appears to be a substantial objective basis to believe that Maggie Harris may have violated Government Ethics Laws,” the report reads.

Oregon Roundup reached out to Harris, but did not hear back in time for publication.

But Hernandez responded to the inquiry, and said the HSC is “aware” the OGEC is “looking into this matter.”

“The agency will let the investigative process run its course as it’s a formality and no determination has been reached,” Hernandez said. “Harris was not a part of the Mariposa Village project team and did not participate in any discussions, meetings, or planning related to the development.”

The maximum penalty is $5,000 per violation of ethics law, according to Myers. But the commission may decide on a “range of penalties,” from a “Letter of Education” to civil penalties.

At any point, Harris and OGEC can “negotiate a stipulated final order to resolve the case,” Myers said. If this does not happen, the investigator will provide a final report.

Harris’ apparent conflicts of interest affect $189 million in total public housing financing, as Oregon Roundup reported. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek appointed Harris in 2023; her term concludes June 2028.