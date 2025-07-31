Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Eager's avatar
Jeff Eager
15h

Fixed a typo in original headline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sillyflippy's avatar
sillyflippy
14h

Oh no, not the fearsome Oregon Ethics Commission that only fined Shemia Fagan $3,600 for being a shameless grifter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Eager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture