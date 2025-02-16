Not quite out of the woods yet.

Last month, an attorney representing the 2022 gubernatorial campaign of Oregon House Republican leader Christine Drazan sent a letter to Secretary of State Tobias Read demanding Read refer to an independent prosecutor an investigation into a $500,000 contribution received and misreported by the Democratic Party of Oregon just prior to the 2022 election in which Democrat Tina Kotek bested Drazan with the assistance of those funds.

In the letter, the attorney argued the Secretary of State’s original investigation of the contribution was not lawfully conducted because of that office’s conflict of interest.

In response, Read told Drazan’s attorney that he had already replaced much of the staff that was involved in the Secretary of State’s initial probe, and was referring the “legal matters” raised in the letter to Attorney General Dan Rayfield.

The letters were first reported by Willamette Week February 10.

The scandal Democrats have tried valiantly, but failed, to put behind them

Drazan’s request follows Acting Secretary of State Cheryl Myers’s 2023 determination she did not believe the Democratic Party of Oregon had violated Oregon law when it reported the $500,000 contribution, the largest it has ever received, was from a Nevada cryptocurrency bank named Prime Trust. Later, following inquiries from The Oregonian, the DPO amended its filing to show the source of the contribution to be Nishad Singh, who in 2022 was an executive for now-bankrupt cryptocurrency firm FTX.

It is a Class C felony in Oregon to make or receive a campaign contribution in a false name.

In its letter to the Criminal Justice Division of the Oregon Department of Justice at the conclusion of the Secretary of State’s investigation, Elections Program Manager Alma Whalen explained

Our investigation initially focused on whether the [DPO] knowingly received a contribution in a false name, but during the course of the investigation we came to believe that Mr. Singh was involved in making a contribution in a false name. We do not believe, based on available evidence, that it is more liley than not that the DPO knowingly received a contribution in a false name. As such, we have closed our investigation into the DPO and are only referring this matter as it relates to Mr. Singh.

However, Whalen did not close the door on further investigation of the DPO: “If your investigation reveals additional facts that would demonstrate the DPO’s knowing receipt of an unlawful contribution, please let us know. Such facts could cause us to reopen our inquiry.”

“I will keep my mouth shut for sure”

DOJ’s ensuing investigation in fact turned up a lot of additional facts that would demonstrate the DPO knew the true source of the contribution was Singh, or someone else in FTX’s or its founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s orbit before it reported the funds came from Prime Trust. Documents uncovered by DOJ show then-DPO researcher Christa Buckland, tasked with verifying the source of the contribution, wrote to Aisling Coghlan, the DPO’s head honcho for raising and spending money to help Democrats in the 2022 election, that she believed the source of the donation to be Singh’s associate and boss, Bankman-Fried:

The contribution was facilitated by Prime Trust LLC but the company and it’s [sic] CEO are likely not the donor. I believe the only way to know who the contribution is from would be to contact Prime Trust and ask who they facilitated the transaction for. My bet would be they’ll say it’s from Bankman-Fried, but it’s possible it came from someone else . . .

Equipped with this information, the DPO nonetheless reported Prime Trust as the source of the contribution. Later in October 2022, as The Oregonian was sniffing around about the contribution, Buckland and the DPO’s compliance director, Amelia Manlove, engaged in a truly shocking exchange in an online chat:

Christa Buckland Oct 28, 10:56 AM Aisling [Coghlan, DPO Coordinated Campaign director] had me look into that Prime Trust LLC contribution, and I gathered that it was not from Prime Trust directly but they were acting as a custodian of the funds. Did you hear back from them? There is an article out today that references the contribution. Which Brad [Martin, DPO executive director] just asked me not to circulate but I am thinking they might be inaccurate in their reporting. Amelia Manlove Oct 28, 11:00 AM No, it WAS from Prime Trust LLC. If it were from someone else, we would not have been able to accept it because that would be a contribution in a false name, which is illegal to make and illegal to accept—not that you should circulate any of this information either. Christa Buckland Oct 28, 11:04 AM I will keep my mouth shut for sure. I am just so surprised. Their name turned up in [Federal Election Commission] reporting before and they wound up clarifying they were not the donor and had only facilitated the transaction on behalf of Sam Bankman Fried, and the owner or Prime Trust LLC has only ever made one small contribution to a candidate he went to school with. The FEC reporting has since been corrected to reflect Bankman Fried as the contributor.

When the Secretary of State punted on the DPO investigation, it did so without the “additional facts” that Buckland knew the contribution came from someone affiliated with FTX, and not the bank, and that she was not-so-subtly encouraged to, as she put it “keep her mouth shut for sure” about what she knew, and what she told others at the DPO.

In fact, no one outside DOJ would have known those facts, and others, but for the exclusive reporting of this here Oregon Roundup, which obtained the DOJ investigation files and reported on them in August of last year in an article headlined “Dems knew, covered up, $500k FTX donation not from bank.”

Michael Slauson, chief counsel for DOJ’s criminal justice division, did not share Oregon Roundup’s interest in what Buckland and others at the DPO knew. In his July 2024 letter to Whalen, Slauson announced DOJ would pursue no criminal charges against the DPO or Singh. He only obliquely referred to the evidence uncovered during DOJ’s investigation, mentioning that “some members of the DPO” were aware that Prime Trust was incorrectly identified as the source of a previous donation that came from an FTX-affiliated PAC. Slausen failed to mention the details, some of which are set forth above, or the fact that Manlove and Buckland conspired after the fact to hide evidence the DPO had broken Oregon law.

Read can make this right

What should Read, equipped with the “additional facts” omitted by DOJ’s summary of its investigation, do? As the Drazan letter suggests, every single person in charge of the investigation to date has had an unavoidable conflict of interest. They are all - Myers, Rosenblum, Rayfield and Read himself - Democrats supported by the DPO. The former Elections Director who oversaw the investigation previously worked for the DPO.

How does a state where all statewide elected officials are Democrats fairly investigate the Democratic Party? Fortunately, Oregon law provides a mechanism to enforce campaign finance laws when the accused is a supporter of the Secretary of State and/or Attorney General. As Drazan’s attorney pointed out in his letter to Read, if the violation of the law “involves . . . a political committee . . . supporting or opposing the Attorney General . . . the Secretary of State shall appoint another prosecutor for that purpose[.]” ORS 260.345(4)(a).

Read’s referral of this question to the highly conflicted Attorney General is legally insufficient in light of the statute. In his years as a Democratic officeholder and candidate, first in the Oregon Hosue before as Attorney General, Rayfield has engaged in many thousands of dollars of transactions with the DPO. Here’s a list of just some of those transactions beginning in 2023.

Campaign finance transactions between Friends of Dan Rayfield and the DPO from 2023 to present. (Source: Orestar ; dates not included in image for readability).

In February 2023, when then-Secretary of State Shemia Fagan (also supported by the DPO) was in charge of the investigation, I wrote a letter to then-AG Rosenblum arguing she should refer the matter to the Marion County District Attorney in light of all the conflicts of interest, and Oregon statute. DOJ, obviously, declined to do so. Since then, the conflicts of interest have compounded to the point DOJ has refused to prosecute an admitted and federally convicted campaign finance fraudster (Singh) and an organization that is on the record admitting it broke the law (DPO).

Read can make this right by, finally, getting this matter in front of a prosecutor who does not owe their political career in part to the political party they are supposed to investigate.