Portland teachers struck Fall 2023. A bill before the Oregon legislature would pay teachers, and all public and private workers, unemployment benefits while striking. (photo courtesy NEA).

It’s becoming harder and harder to propose a progressive bill that is so bad that no one else has tried it. At times it seems like one-party Democratic states are competing in some type of contest. But Oregon has never been one to back down from a challenge when it comes to progressive foolishness. Therefore, Senate Bill 916, which grants unemployment benefits to striking workers, advanced out of the Senate Labor Committee late last month and will be considered by the full Senate.

With Democrats holding super-majorities in both chambers of the Oregon Legislature, Democratic-sponsored bills that advance out of committee have a high probability of passing. However, SB 916 is uniquely bad. So, hopefully some Democrats will listen to someone other than the donors backing the bill.

Some quick background. Some other states allow private workers to collect unemployment benefits. That also is a bad idea, but it creates far fewer conflicts than awarding the benefits to public workers. That’s why no other state allows striking public workers to draw unemployment. The most obvious conflict is that public employee unions are the biggest donors to Democratic election campaigns. But that’s only the beginning. Here are eight reasons that all legislators, Democrats and Republicans, should oppose SB 916.

1. It costs too much. Public employees already have the upper hand in labor negotiations in Oregon. They are the largest donor to the only party that has won a governor or senator election in Oregon in more than 20 years. Oregon already ranks in the top 10 in the nation for average public-employee compensation. The collective bargaining system is working quite well for them. This proposal addresses a problem that does not exist. Meanwhile, Oregon faces an uncertain economy at a time it has a long list of actual problems – from homelessness to aging infrastructure to declining schools.

2. It runs counter to the purpose of unemployment. The longtime premise of unemployment is that it provides temporary help to workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own. Workers who resign don’t qualify. Workers who are fired with cause don’t qualify. Those who are laid off do. (Reminder to the thousands who get it wrong daily: “fired” and “laid off” are not synonyms.) Going on strike is a choice made by workers (or the union representing them).

3. It’s unfair. Sure, legally it doesn’t violate labor law. But that’s because labor law and the National Labor Relations Board focus on private unions and employees, usually with the goal of protecting employees. Public employees cut deals with government – either local, state or federal. And that’s the problem. Consider the reaction by public employee unions if someone made this proposal: A portion of employees’ paychecks must be contributed to a fund that will be used to re-imburse employers’ losses if the workers go on strike. That’s exactly what the unions are proposing in reverse. As is the case with private employers, unemployment benefits for public employees are funded by employer contributions. But there’s a big difference. Ultimately, taxpayers foot the bill for public employees. And that’s unfair.

4. It encourages disruption of public services. Oregon students already are getting shorted on class time compared with students in other states. Imagine the number and length of strikes if teachers get unemployment benefits while out of the classroom. Expect more disruption to mass transit, too, and even more trouble collecting benefit checks when state workers are striking.

5. It’s opposed by just about everyone who doesn’t depend on donations from public employee unions to get elected. Business groups have lined up against the bill, which doesn’t matter much to Oregon Democrats. But representatives of public employers, such as the Oregon School Boards Association, also oppose it. So, too, does The Oregonian Editorial Board, which endorsed many of the legislators backing the bill.

6. It’s too extreme for every other state. Oregon has become a national guinea pig for progressive legislation – decriminalization of drugs for example. We know how that turned out. In fact, can you name a first-of-its-kind bill that worked out? There’s the Beach Bill and Bottle Bill, but those were passed in 1967 and 1971. Since then, Oregon’s track record is unenviable. The AFL-CIO proposed this bill in Oregon because Oregon Democrats will try anything.

7. It provides one more reason not to locate a business in Oregon. Though the inclusion of public employees in the bill is the feature that makes it one of a kind, the bill also allows private-company employees to draw unemployment while on strike, which will both distort collective bargaining and increase the cost of contributions to the state unemployment fund.

8. It will reduce the capability of government. Disruption won’t end when strikes end. Unlike the federal government, states must balance their budgets. Distorting the collective bargaining process will lead to higher salaries for state workers (that’s what this is about, after all), which will either lead to tax increases or a reduction of services. In Oregon, the choice almost always is tax increases. But, here’s the catch. Taxes have gotten so high and government ineptitude so bad that businesses and individuals are choosing to reside elsewhere. A higher rate multiplied by a smaller number of taxpayers still produces less revenue. Absent strong economic growth (unlikely) or an infusion of federal money (even more unlikely the next four years) that makes service reductions likely.