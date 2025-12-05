Screenshot from State Rep. Cyrus Javadi’s 2022 campaign as a Republican. In 2024, Javadi received $350k from Phil-Knight supported PAC. Now a gas tax supporting Democrat, Javadi laments Knight’s contributions to Republicans.

A Democratic state representative from the Oregon coast, who ditched his Republican party affiliation in September after casting the sole GOP vote for Democrats’ $4.3 billion gas tax and vehicle fee hike bill, yesterday in an email asked for campaign donations to combat Nike co-founder’s $3 million donation to a pro-GOP political action committee, claiming, “We don’t have billionaires writing giant checks on our behalf.”

The representative, Cyrus Javadi of Tillamook, in 2024 received $352,616 in contributions from the Bring Balance to Salem PAC when running for re-election as a Republican, according to Oregon campaign finance records. Knight gave $2 million to the PAC in 2024. As of a week before the 2024 election, Knight-fueled Bring Balance to Salem contributions made up about half Javadi’s total campaign haul, according to the Seaside Signal.

Excerpt from State Rep. Cyrus Javadi’s fundraising email dated December 4, 2025

Javadi won his 2024 re-election 52% to 48%, besting Democrat Andy Davis. He was originally elected to represent District 32, consisting of the northwest Oregon coast, in 2022, running on a pledge to “cut taxes, cut fees, cut excessive regulations.”

Javadi did not respond to an email from Oregon Roundup inquiring why his view of Knight’s contributions is different in 2025 than it was in 2024 and whether he would accept campaign support from tax-supporting Service Employee International Union 503 for the 2026 election.

Javadi told Oregon Roundup last summer he believed Oregon Department of Transportation officials that they will use additional tax revenue to repair roads. He also saw the tax bill’s doubling the state transit tax on all wages as essential to make sure “employees show up for work” via transit.

Later, Javadi supported Governor Tina Kotek (D) delay signing the tax hike bill in an attempt to reduce the time petitioners had to gather signatures to put a repeal on the 2026 ballot, telling Oregon Roundup in October, “The Governor is acting within standard procedure,” even as some other legislative Democrats publicly questioned Kotek’s delay.

Anti-tax petitioners quickly made up for lost time, and say they have collected over 175,000 signatures. Seventy-eight thousand signatures are required to put a tax repeal on the ballot. Petitioners have until December 30 to submit signatures to the Oregon Secretary of State.

As it stands, it is likely Javadi will appear on the same November 2026 ballot as a repeal of the deeply unpopular tax hike his support for which led him to become a Democrat.