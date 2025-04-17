An artist’s rendition of the Mariposa affordable housing project in Hood River, Oregon. Not pictured: cockroaches.

A member of Oregon’s Housing Stability Council (HSC) voted to provide up to $58 million in state assistance for a Hood River affordable housing project from which the member’s employer, a Portland architecture firm, will derive financial benefit as the architect for the 130-unit project, according to HSC records and websites for the project.

The April 4 vote by Maggie Harris, HSC member and senior associate architect for Holst Architecture, is the subject of a recently filed ethics complaint alleging Harris violated Oregon’s conflict of interest laws.

The Hood River project, branded Mariposa by its developer Community Development Partners (CDP), would include 129 state-designated affordable housing units with a construction cost of $409,000 per unit.

This isn’t the first time HSC has voted to fund Mariposa. In 2023, before Harris was a member, HSC allocated $15.1 million in publicly subsidized loans for the project. The same year, the federal omnibus appropriations bill provided $3 million in seed money at the request of U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D), according to the City of Hood River website.

Newport Beach, California-based CDP previously developed the controversial Milepost 5 affordable housing project in the Montavilla neighborhood of Portland. Milepost 5 has encountered numerous problems, including a cockroach infestation so severe it caused one resident to turn nocturnal so as to keep her unit lit at night to fend off the insects, according to Portland’s KATU News.

A 2023 audit of Milepost 5 by the Oregon Housing and Community Services, the agency for which HSC makes funding decisions, turned up 80 physical violations in Milepost 5, according to KATU.

The ethics complaint, filed by Portland home inspector Neil Whitacer, who formerly lived near Milepost 5 and has criticized the project, alleges Harris violated Oregon ethics laws by voting on a matter that would benefit her financially, Whitacer told me. He provided me a confirmation email from the Oregon Ethics Commission confirming receipt of his complaint.

Oregon prohibits appointed committee members from voting on matters that constitute an “actual conflict of interest,” defined as an act in the member’s capacity as a state committee member, “the effect of which would be to the private pecuniary [‘relating to or consisting of money’] benefit or detriment of the person . . . or any business with which the person is associated[.]” (ORS Chapter 244).

The Fall 2022 issue of the Oregon Ethics Commission’s “Ethics Matters” newsletter describes the following hypothetical:

County Commissioner votes to award a County paving contract to an asphalt company. The Commissioner’s son works for the company’s residential division. The Commissioner would have an actual conflict of interest because the effect of his vote to award the contract would have a certain financial impact on the company, and since his son is employed there, it is a business with which the Commissioner’s relative is associated.

(Bold in original).

Oregon law treats committee members, like Harris, the same as elected officials, like the County Commissioner in the hypothetical, the same for actual conflict of interest purposes. Neither are allowed to vote on any matter that will have a financial affect on the public official or his or her family member.

Holst Architecture, Harris’ employer, is the architect firm for another HSC-sponsored project by developer CDP, the Julia West project in Portland. Harris abstained from voting on Julia West funding during an HSC meeting January 22, 2024.

Delia Hernandez, spokesperson for Oregon Housing and Community Services, the agency for which HSC makes funding decisions, wrote in an email in response to questions about Harris’ vote on Mariposa, “OHCS does not believe there was a conflict of interest pursuant to Oregon ethics law.”

In response to a follow-up question regarding Harris’ absention from the Julia West project, Hernandez wrote, “Councilmember Maggie Harris was not a part of the Mariposa Village project team and did not participate in any discussions, meetings, or planning related to the development. Regarding Julia West, she has a role in the project and therefore abstained from voting.”

Under Oregon ethics law, the financial benefit of the public official, and not the public official’s direct involvment in work on a project, creates a conflict of interest requiring the public official not to vote on a project.

In response to my inquiry, Harris emailed, “It’s my understanding that during the April 4th Council meeting, as with all HSC Council meeetings, I acted in accordance with what is required of me as a Councilmember.”

According to an HSC press release dated November 3, 2023, Harris was then “newly appointed” by Governor Tina Kotek. Harris’ current term concludes June 2028.*

Violations of Oregon conflict of interest laws can result in a civil penalty of up to $10,000 and other sanctions as determined by the Ethics Commission.

In a post updated today, the City of Hood River says the Mariposa project may break ground as early as April 21.

*A little before 10 p.m., April 17, I edited this paragraph to reflect the fact that Harris was first appointed to the HSC in 2023.