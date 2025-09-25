Oregon Roundup

pogi
17h

Why would a male au pair be an employee of a real estate company while working domestically for a LLC member? I suppose an LLC could offer that service as a benefit to a member and a tax write off for the business but is it permissible?

Also, it would be interesting to see if the Wyden campaign fund had donations totaling $650K recently.

Both reek of potential Wyden grift.

Holly Hart
16hEdited

In addition to being inhumane for Wyden's wife to contest the meager unemployment benefits sought by her former employee, it was stupid for her to do so. If she had just let him collect benefits, it would have cost her very little financially and she would have avoided a very expensive legal campaign and the negative publicity that has resulted for her and for Wyden. She doubled down on her foolishness by appealing the original award of the unemployment benefits out of what must have been petty vindictiveness. Pennywise, pound foolish, in terms of both money and reputation.

