Oregon Roundup has obtained an executive order signed by Gov. Tina Kotek, planned for issuance later today, that will ramp up fuel regs that add to fuel prices

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to issue an executive order today that will increase gasoline prices for Oregon consumers over the next 15 years as she fends off a serious grassroots assault on her signature six-cent-per-gallon gas tax hike, according to a signed but not issued draft of the Executive Order obtained today by Oregon Roundup.

The Executive Order establishes a goal of a 50% reduction in carbon intensity of Oregon fuels by 2040. The current goals are a 20% reduction by 2030 and a 37% reduction by 2035. All reductions are measured against 2015 emissions.

The current goals add at least seven cents per gallon to gas prices Oregonians pay, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Outside experts estimate the impact on fuel prices to be much higher than does DEQ. OPIS, a Dow Jones company that reports on fuel prices nationally, estimates the clean fuels program adds around 20 cents per gallon to the price of fuel in Oregon, depending on the type of fuel purchased.

Source: OPIS, a Dow Jones Company

Oregon DEQ says the Clean Fuels Program saved 3 million tons of carbon emissions in 2024 and has saved 14.6 million tons during the lifetime of the program. Global carbon emissions from human activity are estimated to be 37.8 billion tons in 2024. If DEQ’s numbers are valid, Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program shaved .00008% off global carbon emissions in 2024. Global carbon emissions increased by 0.8% in 2024.

Fuel dealers have complied with the requirement to de-intensify carbon emissions from burning their fuel by using additives like ethanol or lower-carbon gasoline, both of which add to the price per gallon consumers pay.

Kotek signed her signature transportation tax hike package November 7. Opponents are gathering signatures to put a referendum to repeal the tax hike on the November 2026 ballot. Co-petitioner State Rep. Ed Diehl (R-Scio) posted on Twitter/X the effort has obtained 43,000 signatures over the first weekend of signature-gathering. Around 78,000 valid signatures are needed to put repeal on the ballot; Diehl and his co-petitioners want to get at least 100,000 signatures as some are typically thrown out as invalid when the state processes them.