Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
11h

4007 may set a new record for proposed amendments. But this is the game a lot of Oregon voters are now aware of. Using Oregon's "gut and stuff" procedure a person could come and testify on a bill. Maybe they are for it. Maybe against. Either way they are on the record. Then the legislature closes public comment and strips every single word out of the bill and replaces it with language that bears no resemblance to the original bill. Now a bill you testified in favor of becomes something you hate. Guess what sucker? Too damn bad. You've got nothing to say about it. You are just a voter, and in Oregon voters are the property of the public employees' unions.

Reply
Share
David Gulickson's avatar
David Gulickson
11h

…unbelievable corruption

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Eager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture