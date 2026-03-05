A U.S. House committee with jurisdiction over Medicaid sent a letter Tuesday to Oregon Govornor Tina Kotek (D) and the Director for the Oregon Department of Human Services seeking information and documents regarding state efforts to combat fraud, including possible fraud by Uplifting Journey, the subject of extensive exclusive reporting by Oregon Roundup.

The letter, issued by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, refers to Oregon Roundup’s reporting on Uplifting Journey, which showed $2.3 million in Medicaid reimbursements to the company over the course of less than a year. During that time, two individuals living in the sober living house operated by the company in Lake Oswego were involved with kidnapping, torturing, robbing, and attempting to murder a Washington woman, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors allege the men were members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang.

Reporting by Oregon Roundup showed Uplifting Journey is associated with a $60 million fraud ring under indictment by the Democratic Attorney General of Arizona. Oregon has taken no public enforcement actions against Uplifting Journey.

State Rep. Ed Diehl (R-Scio), who is running for governor, penned a letter last year asking state and federal authorities to investigate the possible fraud uncovered by Oregon Roundup’s reporting. The Committee referenced Diehl’s letter in its letter to state officials.

Diehl provided the following comment to Oregon Roundup for this article:

Oregonians deserve to know that the billions of taxpayer dollars flowing through Medicaid are actually helping the people the program was designed to serve. When fraud and abuse go unchecked, it steals resources from the most vulnerable — seniors, children, and the disabled. Governor Kotek must take program integrity seriously and cooperate fully with this inquiry.

The committee letter describes a host of other allegations of Medicaid fraud in Oregon, while observing Oregon’s Medicaid program, called the Oregon Health Plan, is projected to be some $354 million over budget for 2026.

The Commerce Committee seeks information and documents from the State of Oregon including records of Medicaid audits performed, and any efforts to disenroll fraudulent providers from eligibility. Oregon Roundup is right now attempting to obtain confirmation from the state regarding whether it disenrolled Uplifting Journey, which would render the company ineligible for furhter reimbursements.

This is a developing story. Oregon Roundup has asked the Governor’s office, DHS and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-OR) for comment on the letter. This story will be updated to include comments received after publication.