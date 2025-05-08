Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

Joshua Marquis
2dEdited

Good for you, Jeff!

I have often felt the same way and it is a major contributor to the fact that after over 50 years, I am leaving Oregon to live in Florida.

Oregon has become a one party state and I barely recognize the party to which I have belonged my entire adult life !

Richard Cheverton
2d

Great piece.

I have had occasion to write emails of inquiry--usually to contacts listed on a city/county/state website. I would guess that my batting-average in getting responses is in the .01 range. I doubt any members of the legislature will get around to proposing a bill to make a response mandatory.

I am amazed that a FOI request actually resulted in documents. A miracle.

Here in Portland, since the creation of the New! Improved! Magnificent! Wonderful! city government (capon-mayor, radical minority city council, top-heavy bureaucracy) the response rate has plunged. You could try the city's official website for querying city council folks, but my test run resulted in silence.

Then there are the machine's cut-outs and money-laundries: the nonprofits. You could ask them where the money they get from their pals (and endorsees) in government goes and what the money does, and you will be told to pound sand--if you get a response at all. Others will write back and give you directions to their NGO web pages--whose opacity prompted the letter of inquiry in the first place.

This is standard political machine procedure--either toss the inquiry in the trash or reply with stuff so obscure and jargon-loaded that the non-lawyers will give up and enjoy their day. This--and always controlling the AG's office--is SOP for any halfway-respectable machine. Ours is three decades old and impervious.

As always, as the sage sayeth, nice guys finish last.

