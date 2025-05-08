Well, not ALL of you. (Image courtesy Oregon Bias Response Hotline website)

On January 24, I filed an online complaint with the Oregon Department of Justice’s Bias Response Hotline alleging the State of Oregon commits unlawful racial bias by continuing to honor a 2021 “diversity” plan that requires all state employees to “center” the “redistribution of resources, power and opportunity” from some racial groups to others.

You can read my complaint and its rationale here, but in a nutshell, the Hotline is supposed to field reports of “bias incidents,” defined as the “expression of animus toward another person, related to the other person’s perceived race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin[.]” "Animus” is not defined in the statute, but generally means hostility or ill feeling.

The Hotline law creates the position of Hate Crimes Response Coordinator, whose job includes “respond[ing] to all reports of bias crimes and bias incidents made to the hate crimes hotline.”

My complaint focused in large measure on a truly bizarre government document, Oregon’s “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Action Plan: A Roadman to Racial Equity and Belonging,” adopted in August 2021 by Governor Kate Brown. Far from fostering a sense of “belonging,” I alleged, the DEI Plan is an expression of racial animus and thus bias.

The DEI Plan requires state employees to “provide different levels of support” and “redistribut[e] resources, power and opportunities” to people who someone - the employee? - deems “most impacted by systemic oppression.”

I requested a response to my complaint from DOJ, but have yet to receive one. The Hotline website promises to witnesses of bias incidents, “You are not alone,” yet here I am, alone.

Back in March, being curious about the non-response, I started poking around. I still have not received a response, but I did make a public records request to DOJ for communications regarding my complaint, which allows me to construct this timeline for the non-handling of my bias complaint:

January 24, 2025 - I filed the complaint.

March 21 - I emailed a DOJ staff person, Valerie Smith, whose email address I found online and I thought might be involved with the Hotline, and asked for a status update. Smith promptly emailed back, explained that she does not work for the Hotline, but offered to forward my message along.

DOJ email records show Smith did in fact reach out that very day to other DOJ staff, including Bias Response Hotline Coordinator Johanna Costa, asking who was the proper person to respond to my request for a status update. Smith’s efforts were for nought; no one took responsibility for responding, and no one responded.

April 18 - I called the Hotline and asked the person answering the phone if she could provide an update on my complaint. She checked something on her computer and told me all she could see was a note related to my complaint that inquiries should be referred to Jenny Hansson, Communications Director for DOJ.

I emailed Hansson, whose job includes dealing with media but not usually bias complaints, to inquire what was up. Hansson did not respond to me, but email records produced to me by DOJ in response to my public records request show Hansson forwarded my email with the notation “\sb240.” I don’t know what that means, or whether Hansson herself typed it or if it’s an email thing. It does not appear to relate to a Senate Bill 240, which in the current session concerns family law.

Oddly, unlike the other emails produced to me by DOJ, Hansson’s April 18 email does not show to whom it was sent.

Half an hour later, Jenn Baker, Chief of Staff for Attorney General Dan Rayfield emailed Shannon Sivell, Director of DOJ’s Crime Victim and Survivor Services Division, asking her if she had any information regarding my complaint. Baker observed my request to Hansson did not appear to be a media inquiry, though she did know I was “a reporter of sorts.”

April 21 - Sivell forwarded Baker’s email to Costa, the Hotline Coordinator, asking Costa to “look into this and give me a call.” Later that day, Sivell emailed Baker, copying Hansson, the Communications Director and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Udland, to let Baker know Sivell’s division understood that my inquiries should be directed to Hansson, and that I was informed of that fact when I called the Hotline April 18.

Then, Chief of Staff Baker emailed Deputy AG Udland separately, asking “when the decision was made for [me] to be referred to the front office and who made the decision . . . I’m not sure I agree with the decision.”

Udland responded,

Mr. Eager is a “quasi-journalist” who [sic] we’ve dealt with from time to time. I think he was complaining to the hotline about “anti-white bias” in an effort to make fodder for another article. My understanding is that Jenny indicated to [Crime Victim and Survivor Services Division] that she would handle this - as she’s dealing with Mr. Eager on other things.

I was not in fact working with Hansson on other things in late April. On March 22, I had published a story about Hansson and Rayfield attending a Democratic Attorney General anti-DOGE town hall in Phoenix, Arizona on what DOJ called “official business,” and the Rayfield campaign’s claim that it pays Baker and others to produce social media content via stipend.

I first emailed Hansson April 11 with questions about why the Rayfield campaign showed no expenditures for its social media posts since Rayfield became Attorney General in late 2024. After that email, I no longer received email press releases from Oregon DOJ. Before my email, I received on average several releases per week from Hansson.

Further April 21 emails between Udland and Baker suggest some in DOJ believed Hansson had volunteered to take me “off of [the Hotline’s] plate,” while Hansson, according to Baker, had a different understanding.

Ultimately, Baker emailed Hansson that Baker would need more information from Costa before a decision could be made about next steps.

I did not hear anything from DOJ.

April 23 - I once again emailed Hansson, asking if she had any information regarding my complaint, or could refer me to someone else who did. I did not receive a response.

April 24 - I submitted a public records request to DOJ for any records related to my bias complaint.

May 7 - At 4:09 pm, I received records from DOJ responsive to my request, including the emails described above. At 4:35 pm, I emailed Hansson, attaching the records I’d received, to ask her if DOJ had any comment on its handling of my bias complaint, as I was planning to publish around 10 am today.

I received no comment from DOJ as of publication of this article. If I receive a comment, I’ll update the article to include it.

My goal in submitting the bias complaint was to formally notify the State of Oregon that it is an enormous source, perhaps the biggest source, of racial animus, as defined in statute, in the state. I truly do not understand how, legally, the state can maintain the explicitly discriminatory DEI Plan, or its other explicitly discriminatory policies.

Despite Udland’s claim that my concern is about “anti-white bias,” my complaint concerns the DEI Plan’s requirement that state employees discriminate against any racial group someone at the state deems not among those “most impacted by systemic oppression.” As I explained in the complaint,

The authors of the DEI Plan clearly envisioned white people as the losers in redistribution (white people are the only people capable of “beliefs about superiority or entitlement,” for example), but anyone who is not a member of a group “most impacted by systemic opporession” better center their opportunities, lest they be redistributed. The plaintiff in a lawsuit that ultimately led to the disbanding of a state program offering business grants only to black-owned businesses was Latino; the plaintiffs in the recent federal lawsuit successfully challenging the, uh, redistributive admission policies of Harvard University were Asian. Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter to whom the State of Oregon directs its racial animus. It is enough, for the purposes of the Hotline, that the state exercises racial animus at all. It does. That’s bias.

As I also pointed out in the complaint, I do not consider myself a victim of any of Oregon’s racially discriminatory policies. If I thought I had been harmed by them, I’d probably sue the state as that has been a reliable way to get it to jetison its legally indefensible, discriminatory programs.

But maintaining the maximum degree of state-sponsored racial discrimination possible until a lawsuit is filed is a bad, costly and immoral way to run a state government.

Oregon’s clinging to overtly racist policies will not end well for the state, just as southern states’ insistence upon racism, i.e. Jim Crow, did not end well for them in the latter half of the 20th Century.

One of the first things America did after the Civil War tore the country apart, nearly irreparably, was to amend the Constitution to prohibit racial discrimination by state governments. It is a further stain on our history that the prohibition was not truly enforced for 100 years, when the Civil Rights movement forced action, against the will of the Jim Crow states.

Two country-rending conflicts arising from state racial discrimination are quite more than enough. Oregon should not continue to commit the same legal and moral errors southern states made for generations.

All men are created equal, you know.