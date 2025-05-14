An image from Holst Architecture’s website featuring the firm’s work on a publicly financed affordable housing project Holst’s senior architect and public official voted to fund.

Maggie Harris, a member of Oregon’s Housing Stability Council (HSC) and a senior architect with Portland’s Holst Architecture, has voted for up to $189 million in taxpayer-subsidized financing for affordable housing projects on which Holst is being paid for providing architecture services, according to updated ethics complaints and HSC documents.

Oregon Roundup exclusively reported last month Harris voted for a $58 million funding package for a project in Hood River her firm is working on. That Hood River project, called Mariposa, did break ground just days after Oregon Roundup’s report, according to the City of Hood River.

Harris’ Mariposa vote, as well as two additional projects on which her employer is the architect of record, is the subject of a complaint filed by Portland home inspector Neil Whitacer with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission (OGEC).

Oregon law prohibits appointed committee members from voting on matters that constitute an “actual conflict of interest,” defined as an act in the member’s capacity as a state committee member, “the effect of which would be to the private pecuniary [‘relating to or consisting of money’] benefit or detriment of the person . . . or any business with which the person is associated[.]” (ORS Chapter 244).

The Fall 2022 issue of OGEC’ss “Ethics Matters” newsletter describes the following hypothetical:

County Commissioner votes to award a County paving contract to an asphalt company. The Commissioner’s son works for the company’s residential division. The Commissioner would have an actual conflict of interest because the effect of his vote to award the contract would have a certain financial impact on the company, and since his son is employed there, it is a business with which the Commissioner’s relative is associated.

(Bold in original).

Oregon law treats appointed committee members and elected officials like county commissioners the same for conflict of interest purposes. Harris told Oregon Roundup last month that in all “HSC Council meeetings, I acted in accordance with what is required of me as a Councilmember.”

In addition to Harris’ previously reported Mariposa vote, OGEC complainant Whitacer has uncovered, and HSC documents confirm, conflicts of interest in the following projects.

Project: Strong Family Property

Location: Portland

Developer: CDP Oregon, LLC, Self Enhancement, Inc. (“The partnership between CDP and SEI was formed with the shared vision of providing accessible housing to low-income Black, Indigenous, and Person of Color (BIPOC) in Portland.”)

Architect: Holst Architecture

Cost per unit: $573,669

Total available state subsidized financing package: $27,162,226

HCS vote: August 2, 2024

Project: Hollywood HUB

Location: Portland

Developer: BRIDGE Housing

Architect: Holst Architecture

Cost per unit: $460,285

Total available state subsidized financing package: $162,580,352

HCS vote: September 6, 2024 (Harris declares “for the record” that she hasn’t worked on the project herself but her firm does, and votes yes).

Under Oregon ethics law, the financial benefit of the public official, and not the public official’s direct involvment in work on a project, creates a conflict of interest requiring the public official not to vote on a project.

According to an HSC press release dated November 3, 2023, Harris was then “newly appointed” by Governor Tina Kotek. Harris’ current term concludes June 2028.

Newport Beach, California-based CDP, the developer Holst is working with on the Mariposa and Strong Family Property projects, previously developed the controversial Milepost 5 affordable housing project in the Montavilla neighborhood of Portland. Milepost 5 has encountered numerous problems, including a cockroach infestation so severe it caused one resident to turn nocturnal so as to keep her unit lit at night to fend off the insects, according to Portland’s KATU News.

A 2023 audit of Milepost 5 by the Oregon Housing and Community Services, the agency for which HSC makes funding decisions, turned up 80 physical violations in Milepost 5, according to KATU.

Violations of Oregon conflict of interest laws can result in a civil penalty of up to $10,000 and other sanctions as determined by the OGEC. The total fees Holst may receive as a result of HSC-approved projects is not provided in publicly available documents.