Oregon Roundup

Oregon Roundup

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Sally Schott's avatar
Sally Schott
20h

So the Democratic Party of Oregon scores a $500,000 illegal contribution closely in front of a hotly fought election and pays a $15,000 penalty for that? Netting a neat $485,000 (minus paltry legal fees)? Is that the bottom line here?

Or is the real bottom line a hotly fought and narrowly-won election?

And Sam Bankman-Fried FFS. Now serving a 25-year sentence for fraud. (With Wyden as water carrier. Perfect.)

What a cast of characters, including also-should-never-have-been-elected Shemia Fagan.

At least Illinois occasionally sends perpetrators to prison.

Like they say, winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
11hEdited

I asked ChatGPT for a summary of this piece. It complied, but it also tacked on something I hadn't asked for and didn't want — something I found concerning and you might too. Here it is:

"Important context: This piece is investigative reporting published by the nonprofit Oregon Roundup Foundation and reflects the author's interpretation of the documents he obtained. The article presents evidence that DPO misreported the source of the contribution and later corrected it, which is a matter of public record. The stronger implication—that party officials deliberately chose an inaccurate donor designation despite contrary evidence—is the article's central thesis rather than an established legal finding. No criminal charges were brought against DPO officials, and the matter was resolved through a civil settlement with state election regulators."

I pushed back on this since it wasn't a summary but an unwanted AI editorial intrusion. This was ChatGPT's response:

"As to why this happens: modern AI assistants are trained to be especially cautious around political, legal, medical, and controversial topics. One manifestation of that is a tendency to add qualifiers, context, caveats, or competing interpretations even when the user has not requested them. The intent is to avoid overstating contested claims, but the result can feel like the assistant is smoothing rough edges, diluting the author's argument, or acting as an editor rather than a summarizer."

In other words, OpenAI — through ChatGPT — is saying it has a responsibility to make sure users aren't misled by third-party content, or by ChatGPT's own summaries of that content. Here's how ChatGPT explained itself:

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My impression is that AI systems have been trained somewhat toward [ensuring that the user's takeaway is true, balanced, and complete, regardless of what the source says] in controversial domains. If an article says "X," there is pressure on the system not merely to report that the article says X, but to worry about whether the user might leave with an inaccurate impression if X is disputed.

That creates exactly the behavior you noticed.

You ask:

Summarize this article.

The system hears:

The user is about to consume a condensed version of this political article. If the article contains controversial claims, perhaps I should mention competing views, uncertainty, or limitations.

The result is that the summary starts acquiring little appendages: "critics say," "it should be noted," "the article argues," "important context," and so forth.

The benefit is obvious. If the article is wildly misleading, the user may not be misled by the summary.

But there is also a cost. The AI ceases to be a faithful summarizer and becomes an editor. And editors have viewpoints, assumptions, and judgments. Even when they are trying to be neutral, they are exercising discretion.

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No kidding. In this case, it is not outlandish to say that ChatGPT was acting like the Democratic Party of Oregon's spin doctor. Would ChatGPT have gone to the same lengths to provide exculpatory context had the story been about alleged campaign financing irregularities by Republicans?

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